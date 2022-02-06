Witerati | Omicron, kaun!

Now that the third wave has had its first run, and shown that it was the second wave, not the third, which was second to none, we may let out a loud sigh: Omicron, kaun?

The past few weeks did see the nation riding fast and furious the third wave narrative - For Whom the Alarm Bells Toll. The narrative did toss up new tribes of Tweeple. Omicron’s Overexposed Bravehearts.

Unlike second wave victims, Omicron’s Own Bravehearts have mostly lived to tell their tale.

Thus the first tribe – Omicron’s Tell-All Survivors. The Tweeple who take to FB at first cough or sneeze, that has nothing to do with climatic freeze.

Their explicit exposé of a tryst with Omicron is suitably supported, on social media, with evocative imagery of isolation protocols. They publicly, and pompously sometimes, enlist the multitude of Omicron-induced running noses under their roof, as if they are leaking taps to be blamed upon PWD’s flawed masonry.

Ironically, isolation in their case entails, every now and then, popping into fellow family isolationists’ rooms their poking necks, housing Omicron-infected ENT organs, to chummily gather a status update on the state of things, or throats.

Their verbosity amid adversity spells utter lack of brevity. For, their FB posts are composed of Long Lists of Pill Checklists. Dolo sholo and blah blah ‘bolo’.

Of Third Waves & the tight-lipped

Second, Omicron spawned a species that won’t let the world have a whiff that it’s in the throes of a Valentine season date, with Covid than Cupid.

The tribe of Omicron’s Tight-Lipped Tweeple. One only learns the bug bit a BFF when, upon making a customary call, one is greeted with a wave of wheezing or whistling. Much in the manner of an electric kettle exhaling excess fluids.

“Et Tu! You too, down with Covid!’ one squeals into the smartphone.

“God knows if it’s Covid or Dravid!” a husky hoarseness belonging to one’s BFF bleats.

“You don’t know! What do you mean, didn’t you go for a test?’

“Test … ohh, I was so tied up conducting my school’s online tests, just did a home test,” the BFF babbles breathlessly.

“Home test? You mean…?”

“O yaar,” the BFF’s beleaguered tonsils twaddle, “Yes, yes, those DIY kits!”

Poor Omicron! From Dread Injected in You, downsized to DIY (do it yourself).

The curious case of ‘Honey, I shrunk the kits!’

Of partial isolations & being pests

Third, there’s the tribe of Omicron’s Partial Isolationists.

Partial, for the partiality to particular propensities. They adhere to isolation protocols when it comes to many a household chore, but not when it comes making a furore.

Loo and behold! The Partial Isolationists can be spotted pottering in double masks when undertaking excursions from their room to that other room, where they’ll park themselves on the Pot.

Alas, the next minute, they may be sighted minus mask, pottering among pots ‘n’ pans.

Who better to exemplify this Omicron species than Lamba ji and Lollita.

“Weren’t you isolating after those Omicron symptoms!” Lollita exclaims with alarm as she spots Lamba ji sheepishly straying into the kitchen. And staying in the kitchen.

Omicron’s infected eyesore whispers through the throes of a throat sore.

“Oye honey, just came for my electric kettle …” Lamba ji feverishly plucks at the contraption and exits.

Barely a few minutes later, he creeps back.

“You, again!” Lollita chides.

“Honey, I forgot my steamer,” Lamba ji’s lulled larynx mumbles.

Lollita looks ready to blow off steam.

Within an hour, Lamba ji, minus mask, steals into the kitchen a third time.

“Darling, missing my coffee maker …”

Lollita waves him away alarmingly.

The curious case of surviving a third wave.