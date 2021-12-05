Witerati | Omicron se darta kaun!

Tough to be treading through times where the Fear Curve shows nary a sign to flatten, mostly a propensity to fatten. Much in the manner of middle class India’s waistlines or secret Swiss bank account bottom lines.

Post Unlock, barely had we heaved a sigh of relief that we were done with the Covid19 con, that there pops up Omicron.

Barely were we getting acquainted to the Post New Normal’s sartorial statement – vanished masks -- when along come alerts of another return to masked living.

What better testimony to this Fattening of the Fear Curve narrative than a recent public travel episode.

The past many weeks had seen many a commuter on public transport, like the capital’s Metro, sport the new look of the Post New Normal – Dismantled Masks to Disappeared Masks.

Social distancing on the Metro, as in most public places, had gone with the wind as commuters merrily threw caution to the wind. Faster than the Metro tore through the Capital’s smog-suffused wind.

Until Omicron warnings spurred officialdom to pull up the socks. Getting a taste of this return to the cracking of the whip was a fellow lady commuter immersed in that National Olympic Idling Sport called Whatsapping. When she found a posse of paunchy constabulary peering down at her, she goggled up to realise that not only the coach she was commuting in was “Pink”, but that the slip she was being handed was pink, too.

She went rather pink in the face at being served a challan for fashioning a style statement peculiar to Post New Normal – Dangled Mask.

As one headed to the second leg of that day’s journey, another factor on the Fear Curve raised its head. Legging it to a shopping hub, one was engulfed in a surging sea of humanity pretending the Pandemic and its protocols were never part of its vocabulary. A madding crowd whose subtext spelt: “Omicron se darta kaun!”

A stray voice rising over this madding crowd of shopaholics (yours truly included) struck a sudden chord. “Arre bhai, khoob saara khareed lo, phir se Lockdown lagega.”

This brought one not only to a narrow alley clogged with shoppers who bore a rather un-poetic resemblance to jostling jailbirds out on parole, but also face to face with the fear of another “jail” term.

Face to face also with a peculiar kind of shopaholicism.

Pandemic’s Panic Shopaholics.

This essentially entails lockdown hoarding tendencies of two types.

Of essentials and essentially shopaholics

The first type of Panic Shopaholicism entails building inventories of essentials. ‘Essentials’ defined by buying list lessons from Lockdown 1.0. Aloo Bhujia one didn’t mass order prior to the last Lockdown out of fear it would consolidate one’s status of Couch ‘Potato’. Maggi instant noodles and soup one didn’t stock up on because one didn’t foresee we’d be in such a soup.

The curious case of Who Moved My Puffcorn Cheese.

Of panic and pyjamas

The other type of Panic Shopaholicism is made of non-essentials. Stocking on extra hair color Brown or Auburn, in case of Lockdown Omicron. Remember, one doesn’t yet want to look a literal version of 50 Shades of Grey.

Mass buying trendy Tees and boxers for the groom on Zoom. Remember, previous Pandemic pyjamas may not take too kindly to the gluttony and gorging one has indulged in Unlock, with the noble intention to egg on the Restarting India narrative.

The curious case of Pyjamas Are Unforgiving.