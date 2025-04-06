Witerati | Phir bhi April hai Hindustani

Suggested blurb: With Trump’s tariff-ying tidings, the season seems to be jolly well living up to Eliot-esque and Orwellian April narratives April is also the month when mango groves resemble maternity wards betraying the first signs of motherhood. (HT file)

“April is the cruellest month,” TS Eliot would have us believe.

When Eliot painted a poetic portrait of the melancholy and moroseness that this season is synonymous with, was it that he displayed particular far-sightedness? Was it that he penned a self-fulfilling prophecy?

For, the season seems to be jolly well living up to Eliot-esque and Orwellian April narratives.

Not that Eliot could have foreseen a phenomenon called Donald Trump. Nevertheless, Trump does evoke and embody the sentiments suffusing Eliot’s ‘The Waste Land’ or George Orwell’s imagery in ‘1984’.

Trust Trump to trundle in with tariff-ying tidings in a season meant to signal sweet renewal and resurrection.

Trust Trump to stir up sentiments of despondency and despair, so synonymous with the Orwellian or Waste Land-esque world we are navigating.

Trust Trump to slap in another war --- trade war -- to a world already grappling with wars in Ukraine to Gaza, death and destruction of tsunamis to earthquakes elsewhere.

Cruel month indeed for the nations at the receiving end of Trumpian tariffs. The only silver lining for us may be that Trump tariff-ied China more than us.

The curious case of bull in a china shop.

Cinephiles & clones

Cruel month indeed for movie buffs, too. Nothing can be more cruel for cinephiles than to find that a much-loved movie, one that even earned an Oscar outing, was somewhat of a clone.

Tidings that Oscar-nominated “Laapataa Ladies” is facing charges of being a remake of Arabic film “Burqa City”, came as a cruel blow to cinephiles gushing about the freshness of its template.

The curious case of ‘Critic Under My Burkha’.

Portraits of prettiness

Mercifully, April may not be all about Waste Land-esque or Orwellian narratives. In some ways, April may be the nicest month, more in the Chaucerian spirit of “Whan that Aprill with his shoures soote, the droghte of March hath perced to the roote.”

It spells new beginnings. It heralds the desi New Year. It rings in myriad merry moods of our multi-cultural New Year.

Baisakhi to Pohela Boishakh. Gudi Padwa to Ugadi. Bihu to Vishu.

April also paints a portrait of prettiness.

April is the month of the loveliness called lilies.

Passion red lilies, pristine white lilies, dashing double lilies. Lilies and more luscious-lipped lilies.

Buried bulbs springing to life. Buried bulbs bursting into blooms of blood-red hope. Bursting bulbs reinstating and reaffirming faith in the cycle of birth and rebirth.

April is also the month when mango groves resemble maternity wards betraying the first signs of motherhood. When the fallopian tubes of Mother Earth begin to boast their burden of “bur” embodying mango foetuses.

April is the month when avenues upon avenues of Amaltas’ and Gulmohars start to swathe themselves in emerald gowns in a riyaaz and rehearsal for their upcoming show on the runways of Mother Nature.

April is also the season that spells renewal for scores of surahi-wallahs.

Like the hibernating souls of the lilies, the surahi-wallahs too burst back to life. They spring back to life from a lull in livelihood. They signal a sight peculiar to April on Indian and Asian landscapes.

Surahis of all curves and contours crop up on crossings and roadsides. Surahis with innovative stands and snouts that spell rebirth narratives meant to cock a snook at modernisation’s contraptions -- hi-fi filters to state-of-the-art multi-door refrigeration.

April, even in this digital age, is thus an ode to a season of many a new beginning, to many a new year.

The curious case of ‘Phir Bhi April Hai Hindustani’.

