With 3,251 cases, Jammu and Kashmir sees highest Covid spike in 8 months

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded four Covid-induced deaths and 3,251 Covid-19 infections – the highest single-day surge after May 23.

The daily infection count increased by 32% over Friday’s 2,456 cases. Officials said a record 72,989 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours. Authorities have been conducting an average 42,000-56,000 daily tests every month between May to December.

Of the total infections, Kashmir valley saw 2,122 infections and two fatalities, while 1,129 cases and two deaths were reported in Jammu division. Jammu district reported the highest 685 cases, followed by 125 in Udhampur and 93 in Sambha.

The summer capital Srinagar saw 624 cases, followed by 471 cases in Baramulla, 416 in Budgam and 228 in Anantnag.

Kashmir director health Mushtaq Ahmad Rather issued a circular saying that both Covid and non-Covid activities. including outpatient facilities (OPDs) and elective surgeries, will continue to function normally till further orders.

“ The decision about closure of routine OPDs or elective surgeries will be taken after taking into consideration the Covid situation as it evolves in coming days,” it said.

Earlier, on Friday the valley’s prominent hospital Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences(SKIMS),Soura, which is not under the control of the health directorate, had stopped outpatient facilities and will be offering tele-consultation for non-emergency cases.

Jammu district has the highest number of active Covid cases at 3,464, followed by Srinagar and Baramulla districts with 2,768 and 1,805 active cases, respectively. This is the first time since forth week of May that the UT has witnessed infections above 3200. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 390 with active positive cases reaching 12,860. The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 62,407 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.981 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,38,453 prompting the recovery rate to reach 95.10%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,55,874 and the death-toll has reached 4,561. Jammu district has the highest number of fatalities at 1,167, followed by Srinagar with 885 deaths.