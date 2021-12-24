With 3 days to go for PM’s Mandi rally, Jai Ram takes stock of preparation

With only three days to go for the Prime Minister’s visit to Mandi district, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday reviewed the preparations underway with senior officials of the administration.

Asking officials to ensure that the event, which is to take place on December 27, was a “historic” one, the CM said proper transportation, food, and water should be arranged for beneficiaries of different schemes attending the Prime Minister’s rally. “Each bus carrying beneficiaries from different parts of the state should be accompanied by a liaison officer, and should reach the venue well in time,” he said.

“Traffic should flow smoothly, and there should be sufficient parking for buses and other vehicles that will be part of the rally. Police must also ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience on the day of the rally,” he said.

While transport minister Bikram Singh, HRTC managing director Sandeep Kumar, and deputy commissioners of different districts attended the meeting virtually, political advisor to the CM Trilok Jamwal, officer on special duty to the chief minister Mahinder Dharmani, chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh, director general of police Sanjay Kundu, Mandi deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri, information and public relations director Harbans Singh Brascon attended the meeting, which was held in Mandi, in-person.

CM inaugurates 500 LPM PSA plant in Sundernagar

SHIMLA Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a 500-LPM pressure swing absorption plant (PSA) at Government Civil Hospital, Sundernagar, on Thursday. The project cost around ₹1.5 crore. He said that there were only two PSA plants in the state in the pre-Covid area, while today the state had 41 PSA plants in different parts of the state.