With 56 Covid cases, Ludhiana sees biggest spurt in daily count since June

The district recorded 56 fresh Covid cases on Monday, the highest daily count seen in six months. A 59-year-old man from Hambran Road also succumbed to the infection on the day.

The district had last seen such a high on June 18 when 67 cases had surfaced. Thereon, the cases had started going down.

Of the 56 fresh cases reported in the district, four are international travellers. Two of them have returned to the city from Dubai while the other two have come from Canada. Five healthcare workers and seven contacts of positive patients were among the others who tested positive.

The district’s cumulative count of infections, since March 2020, now stands at 87,941, out of which 85,624 have recovered and 2,119 patients have succumbed.

As of Monday, Ludhiana had 198 active cases, of which 191 are under home isolation.

Health officials stated that no case of the Omicron variant has so far been detected in Ludhiana, though at least 100 samples have been sent for genome sequencing so far.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions and get vaccinated against Covid.