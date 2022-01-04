Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / With 56 Covid cases, Ludhiana sees biggest spurt in daily count since June
chandigarh news

With 56 Covid cases, Ludhiana sees biggest spurt in daily count since June

Ludhiana had last seen such a high daily count on June 18 when 67 Covid cases had surfaced. Thereon, the Covid cases had started going down.
Of the 56 fresh Covid cases reported in Ludhiana, four are international travellers. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Of the 56 fresh Covid cases reported in Ludhiana, four are international travellers. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 01:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district recorded 56 fresh Covid cases on Monday, the highest daily count seen in six months. A 59-year-old man from Hambran Road also succumbed to the infection on the day.

The district had last seen such a high on June 18 when 67 cases had surfaced. Thereon, the cases had started going down.

Of the 56 fresh cases reported in the district, four are international travellers. Two of them have returned to the city from Dubai while the other two have come from Canada. Five healthcare workers and seven contacts of positive patients were among the others who tested positive.

The district’s cumulative count of infections, since March 2020, now stands at 87,941, out of which 85,624 have recovered and 2,119 patients have succumbed.

As of Monday, Ludhiana had 198 active cases, of which 191 are under home isolation.

Health officials stated that no case of the Omicron variant has so far been detected in Ludhiana, though at least 100 samples have been sent for genome sequencing so far.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions and get vaccinated against Covid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out