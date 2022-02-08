With ebbing Covid cases in J&K, weekend restrictions revoked

As the third wave of Covid has been ebbing in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to do away with the weekend restrictions which were in force till Sunday.

Following a review of Covid situation, the administration led by chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Sunday ordered to revoke the restrictions over weekends on the non-essential movement. “Night curfew will continue to remain in force in all districts from 10pm to 6am with complete restrictions on non-essential movement,” said an order by the state executive committee led by Mehta.

The order also stated colleges and schools have to continue online teaching, but coaching centres can open partially.

“Coaching centres for civil services, engineering, NEET are permitted to adopt an offline medium of teaching at 50% of their capacity subject to the condition that both faculty members and students are fully vaccinated,” it said.

The measures have been taken after a continuous fall in Covid cases for the past 10 days.

The UT had logged nine deaths and 1,151 Covid infections on Sunday, a drop of 28% in cases than Saturday, an official health bulletin had said.

The infections were the lowest daily total in the past 26 days.

The UT was hit by the third wave in January and saw 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in the month – the second highest monthly total after May 2021, which had recorded 1.14 lakh cases and 1,625 deaths when the second wave had peaked.

UT’s daily Covid cases drop below 1,000 after 4 weeks

For the first time in four weeks, Covid infections in Jammu and Kashmir dropped into three digits after recording 686 cases and six related deaths on Monday.

As many as 3,168 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop below 15,000 to reach 14,924.

Officials said 59,479 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the day’s test positivity rate to 1.15%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 374 infections and two deaths, while 312 cases and four deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar saw 119 new cases, followed by 51 in Budgam and 41 in Baramulla.

In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 137 cases followed by 81 in Doda, and 28 in Kupwara.

However, of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 6.70% or 338 were occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 50,340 vaccine doses were administered on Monday.

The total number of people who have recovered reached 4,27,689, while the recovery rate mounted to 95.6%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have climbed up to 4,47,334 and the death toll stands at 4,721.

HP sees 714 infections, 7 deaths

Himachal Pradesh logged 714 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 2,77,236 while death toll reached 4,033 after seven people succumbed to the contagion.

Highest 167 cases each were reported from Kangra, 119 from Mandi, 118 from Shimla, 80 from Hamirpur, 57 from Chamba, 48 from Solan, 46 from Bilaspur, 38 from Sirmaur, 18 from Una, 14 from Kullu, five from Kinnaur and four from Lahaul-Spiti.

Three fatalities were reported from Shimla, and one each from Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, and Solan.

Active cases came down to 5,431 and recoveries reached 2,67,751 after 1,554 people recuperated.

Kangra is still the worst-hit district with 61,601 cases followed by Mandi (37,860) and Shimla (34,877).