With fresh Covid surge, HC goes virtual from Jan 5

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday announced that from January 5, hearings of cases would be conducted through video-conferencing only. The court opens after winter vacations on Wednesday.

An official said the decision has been taken in view of advisories issued by different governments. A meeting also was held between high court administration, executive committee members of Bar Association on Monday following which the decision was taken. The official said that from January 5, all hearings would take place through video-conferencing only. The present filing system, listing and mentioning of cases will continue as such. However, December 23, decision on listing of cases of “ordinary category” from January, has been put in abeyance, the official added.

The courts have been functioning with restrictions since March 2020. Limited hearings through physical mode was resumed on February 8, 2021. However, had to be suspended in April again, in view of the second wave. It again started the limited physical hearing on September 6 and in the following months, cases were taken up through physical as well as virtual mode before fresh decision of opting for virtual mode taken on Monday.

The restrictions that Covid-19 pandemic induced have led to a massive increase in pendency of cases in the high court. According to the government data tracking agency, National Judicial Data Grid, pendency of cases in high court on December 31 was 4.48 lakh cases with 69,000-odd cases added to the list in 2021 alone.

Meanwhile, the high court also wrote a letter to all district and sessions judges in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in view of fresh surge in Covid cases. They have been asked to take “appropriate measures” regarding hearing of cases through virtual, hybrid or physical mode in consultation with district Bar concerned and administrative judge in the high court. The decision be taken after assessing prevailing conditions of COivd-19 and restrictions put in place by the respective administrations, the communication added.

