Mon, Dec 15, 2025
With friend’s arrest, Yamunanagar police solve woman’s brutal murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 05:36 am IST

The accused has been identified as Bilal, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He was produced before a local court which granted him four-day police remand.

The Yamunanagar police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the blind murder of a woman, whose body was found beheaded near Bahadurpur village in the district on December 7, with the arrest of her lover.

Yamunanagar superintendent of police (SP) Kamal Deep Goyal said that police had recovered the beheaded body of a woman near Bahadurpur village on December 7 and her identification was not ascertained.

“Prime facie it appears a brutal murder and a special investigation team was formed to crack the case. We contacted police officials of bordering areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh to know if any missing complaint of a young woman is filed in their area. Our teams continued their investigation and solved the blind murder case within 6 days with the arrest of accused Bilal,” the SP added.

He further said that the accused told the investigators that the deceased woman hails from a village in Saharanpur and they stayed in a live-in relationship for two years.

“Bilal’s family has fixed his marriage with another woman and his friend was asking him to marry her. The accused called the woman and brought her from Saharanpur to Paonta Sahib in the district and hit her, leading to the death,” the SP added.

