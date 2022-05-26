With just 2 driving schools in Punjab, getting commercial licence uphill task for truckers

It is an uphill task to get a commercial driving licence or getting it renewed for the drivers of commercial and heavy vehicles in the state as only two driving schools equipped to provide certification for the same are grappling to meet the increased number of applicants from across the state on a daily basis.

Punjab has approximately 5 lakh registered commercial vehicles but not enough drivers as a result of which the transporters are dependent on drivers from UP and Bihar to operate these vehicles.

The two driving training schools in the state – State Institute of Automotive and Driving Skills, Mahauna, and Hoshiarpur Institute of Automotive To get a driving licence for heavy vehicles anywhere in Punjab, it is compulsory to get a training certificate from either of these two driving schools.and Driving Skills – have a long waiting period.

The registration at the Mahauna School takes 35 days till an appointment is given and the time period is larger for the driving school at Hoshiarpur. Moreover, for those residing far from these districts, it is quite a hassle to attend the two-day course to obtain a certificate before formally applying for the licence at the respective RTA of the district to which the applicant belongs.

JP Aggarwal, president, Ludhiana Goods Transport Association, said 80 percent of the commercial vehicles registered in Punjab are being driven by drivers from other states. “Almost 20 percent of the trucks (around 1 lakh) are stranded due to non-availability of drivers,” said Aggarwal, adding that there is a dire need for new training schools, especially near Ludhiana.

Aggarwal had raised the issue before the secretary, department of employment generation, Skill Development and Training, Punjab, Kumar Rahul during a meeting last week and was assured that the issue will soon be addressed.

Additional deputy commissioner (development), Ludhiana, Amit Kumar Panchal, who has also served in Hoshiarpur in the past, said he is aware of the problem faced by applicants for commercial driving licence and a proposal to establish a driving training school in Ludhiana is underway. “We are exploring all possibilities as the issue is indeed there. A proposal for making a driving training school in Ludhiana is being considered,” he said.

Manjit Singh, deputy state transport commissioner, Punjab, expressed ignorance on the matter and said he is not aware of any waiting period at the driving schools and needs to check the situation.

Gurdeep Singh Sekhon, principal, State Institute of Automotive and Driving Skills, Mahauna, said it is a two-day compulsory course at their school for aspirants of commercial driving licence and they are admitting 350 applicants daily. “We have the best infrastructure and provide training to drivers. There is a 35-day waiting period and the process is smooth,” he said.

A truck driver, Gurdeep Singh said his licence was expiring in April so he had applied in February through an agent and was able to get an appointment for the school in Mahauna only in April after three months of waiting time.