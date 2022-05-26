With just 2 driving schools in Punjab, getting commercial licence uphill task for truckers
It is an uphill task to get a commercial driving licence or getting it renewed for the drivers of commercial and heavy vehicles in the state as only two driving schools equipped to provide certification for the same are grappling to meet the increased number of applicants from across the state on a daily basis.
Punjab has approximately 5 lakh registered commercial vehicles but not enough drivers as a result of which the transporters are dependent on drivers from UP and Bihar to operate these vehicles.
The two driving training schools in the state – State Institute of Automotive and Driving Skills, Mahauna, and Hoshiarpur Institute of Automotive To get a driving licence for heavy vehicles anywhere in Punjab, it is compulsory to get a training certificate from either of these two driving schools.and Driving Skills – have a long waiting period.
The registration at the Mahauna School takes 35 days till an appointment is given and the time period is larger for the driving school at Hoshiarpur. Moreover, for those residing far from these districts, it is quite a hassle to attend the two-day course to obtain a certificate before formally applying for the licence at the respective RTA of the district to which the applicant belongs.
JP Aggarwal, president, Ludhiana Goods Transport Association, said 80 percent of the commercial vehicles registered in Punjab are being driven by drivers from other states. “Almost 20 percent of the trucks (around 1 lakh) are stranded due to non-availability of drivers,” said Aggarwal, adding that there is a dire need for new training schools, especially near Ludhiana.
Aggarwal had raised the issue before the secretary, department of employment generation, Skill Development and Training, Punjab, Kumar Rahul during a meeting last week and was assured that the issue will soon be addressed.
Additional deputy commissioner (development), Ludhiana, Amit Kumar Panchal, who has also served in Hoshiarpur in the past, said he is aware of the problem faced by applicants for commercial driving licence and a proposal to establish a driving training school in Ludhiana is underway. “We are exploring all possibilities as the issue is indeed there. A proposal for making a driving training school in Ludhiana is being considered,” he said.
Manjit Singh, deputy state transport commissioner, Punjab, expressed ignorance on the matter and said he is not aware of any waiting period at the driving schools and needs to check the situation.
Gurdeep Singh Sekhon, principal, State Institute of Automotive and Driving Skills, Mahauna, said it is a two-day compulsory course at their school for aspirants of commercial driving licence and they are admitting 350 applicants daily. “We have the best infrastructure and provide training to drivers. There is a 35-day waiting period and the process is smooth,” he said.
A truck driver, Gurdeep Singh said his licence was expiring in April so he had applied in February through an agent and was able to get an appointment for the school in Mahauna only in April after three months of waiting time.
-
Chandigarh: AAP councillors seek data on waste management study tour costs
Aam Aadmi Party councillors have sought records of money spent in the last 12 years on study tours related to the waste dumping ground and have demanded an agenda on Dadumajra dumping ground in the coming House meeting. They further alleged that MoH/MC spent crores of taxpayers' money on study tours with the stated objective of “learning waste management”, but no data is available on the cost/impact with either the accounts team nor the MC.
-
PSHRC seeks report on ‘lack of infrastructure’ at Faridkot medical college
The Punjab State Human Rights Commission ordered the director, health services and family welfare, to submit a report on the alleged lack of infrastructure at the government-run Guru Gobind Singh Medical College at Faridkot. The GGSMCH is a tertiary care hospital, which caters to patients from various districts of south Malwa region- Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar and Bathinda, and also from Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan.
-
Chandigarh: Transfer orders of 3 doctors revoked hours after being issued
Hours after the Chandigarh health department issued transfer letters to 12 doctors serving at government health facilities on Wednesday, three of them were cancelled citing administrative reasons. As per the order, SMO at the civil dispensary in Sector 19, Dr Paramjyoti,was transferred to the office of the director of health services after 1997. The order stated that any attempt to cancel or modify the transfer will amount to misconduct and action will be initiated.
-
Ludhiana | Poor infrastructure, dearth of resources starving mid-day meal scheme
Seventeen years after the Centre's pioneering mid-day meal scheme was implemented in the state, gaping holes in infrastructure requirements and dearth of resources continue to riddle its implementation in government and government-aided schools. Meals for all schools covered under the scheme would be cooked at a single location. However, the practice was discontinued due to concerns over hygiene, and schools were asked to hire their own cooks.
-
PGIMER’s standing academic committee to take up re-introduction of interviews as part of entrance tests today
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's (PGIMER) standing academic committee will take up the agenda of re-introducing interviews as part of the DM/MCh entrance examinations in its meeting on Thursday. In June 2021, the association of resident doctors had written to the PGIMER director urging the withdrawal of the agenda to reintroduce practicals/ interviews as part of the entrance examination.
