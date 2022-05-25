With memories and his brother, Sikka Khan returns from Pakistan

Septuagenarian Sikka Khan, who went to Pakistan to meet his brother 74 years after they were separated by the partition in 1947, on Tuesday returned to India a happy man with his long-lost sibling in tow.

Sikka crossed over to India via the Attari-Wagah border after spending nearly two months in Pakistan. He was accompanied by his brother Sadiq Khan, whom he had for the first time met at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan for a few hours in January 2022.

Sikka said he enjoyed his visit to Pakistan and met his brothers’ family members. He said that he is excited about Sadiq’s stay with him in his village.

Sadiq is visiting India for the first time after the partition and will stay with his brother in Phulewal village in Bathinda for two months.

Punjab police’s protocol officer at Attari border, Arun Pal, said Sadiq has got a two-month visa to stay in India.

“When situation turned tense, my mother and my brother stayed in her maternal home, while my father and I went to Pakistan, but we finally met at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara after seventy-four years. I am happy that I will stay here for two months,” said Sadiq upon reaching India.

The efforts to reunite the two brothers gathered pace after Pakistani YouTuber Nasir Dhillon uploaded a video in 2019 of Sadiq’s appeal to meet his separated brother on the Indian side. Dhillon got a call from a rural medical practitioner from Sikka’s village inquiring about Sadiq. It took two more years for the brothers to finally meet at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib for the first time after overcoming the paperwork.

Their emotional reunion grabbed headlines, following which the Pakistan embassy issued a visa to Sikka for three months and he crossed over to Pakistan on March 26 to visit his brother in Bogran village in Pakistan’s Faisalabad district.