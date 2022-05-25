With memories and his brother, Sikka Khan returns from Pakistan
Septuagenarian Sikka Khan, who went to Pakistan to meet his brother 74 years after they were separated by the partition in 1947, on Tuesday returned to India a happy man with his long-lost sibling in tow.
Sikka crossed over to India via the Attari-Wagah border after spending nearly two months in Pakistan. He was accompanied by his brother Sadiq Khan, whom he had for the first time met at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan for a few hours in January 2022.
Sikka said he enjoyed his visit to Pakistan and met his brothers’ family members. He said that he is excited about Sadiq’s stay with him in his village.
Sadiq is visiting India for the first time after the partition and will stay with his brother in Phulewal village in Bathinda for two months.
Punjab police’s protocol officer at Attari border, Arun Pal, said Sadiq has got a two-month visa to stay in India.
“When situation turned tense, my mother and my brother stayed in her maternal home, while my father and I went to Pakistan, but we finally met at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara after seventy-four years. I am happy that I will stay here for two months,” said Sadiq upon reaching India.
The efforts to reunite the two brothers gathered pace after Pakistani YouTuber Nasir Dhillon uploaded a video in 2019 of Sadiq’s appeal to meet his separated brother on the Indian side. Dhillon got a call from a rural medical practitioner from Sikka’s village inquiring about Sadiq. It took two more years for the brothers to finally meet at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib for the first time after overcoming the paperwork.
Their emotional reunion grabbed headlines, following which the Pakistan embassy issued a visa to Sikka for three months and he crossed over to Pakistan on March 26 to visit his brother in Bogran village in Pakistan’s Faisalabad district.
Mahatma Gandhi goes 3D in Sevagram
Mumbai: In 1936, when Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi decided to live in a village, he chose Segaon in Wardha district, and instructed his follower, Munnalal, to not spend more than a hundred rupees in making the ashram. Together, these constituted what came to known as Sevagram ashram. In October 2020, ₹162.51 crore was allocated for the widening of highways and roads through Wardha city along the Dattapur-Sevagram-Madni stretch.
₹5.75 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Neighbour, two aides land in police net
Five days after a family of four was robbed of ₹5.75 lakh and 120-gram jewellery at their house on Daba-Lohara Road, police arrested three suspects on Tuesday, including a neighbour of the victims. The arrested accused have been identified as Paramjit Prabhjot Singh alias Jyoti, Davinder Singh alias Bablu and Mandeep Singh alias Mana – all residents of Lohara. Their two aides, including Gagandeep alias Bunty are yet to be arrested.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 33
As many as 33 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, a nearly three-fold spike from 12 cases the day before. While Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula logged four cases each on Monday, a day later, UT's tally climbed to 13, while 10 cases each surfaced in the remaining two areas. 80 people are infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 46 in Mohali and 36 in Panchkula.
Now, high court stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Shahpur Colony
Less than two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the demolition drive at Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 13, denting UT administration's plans to make the city slum-free by May end, the court has now restrained it from razing Shahpur Colony in Sector 38-A.
Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project back on track
Hanging fire for nearly nine years, the Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project, aimed at decongesting Zirakpur by providing an alternative route to the traffic moving between Ambala and Shimla, is back on track as the National Highways Authority of India has begun the land acquisition process. An estimated ₹800 crore will be spent on the 17-km project that is expected to be completed by March 2023.
