With no Covid curbs, tourists flock to Himachal for New Year festivities

With no Covid-19 curbs, Himachal Pradesh is seeing a rush of tourists for New Year festivities. With the meteorological department forecasting rain and snow at isolated places of the state over the next three days, hotels in Shimla are packed to capacity.

State health minister Rajiv Sezal said the government does not want to impose any restrictions on the tourism business as it is a source of income for hundreds of people in the state. Other tourist towns of Dalhousie, Kasauli, Chail, Dharamshala, Kullu and Manali too are seeing heavy tourist inflow.

“Hotel occupancy has risen to 90% and we have advance bookings till January 10. The tourism industry has borne the brunt of the Covid pandemic for two years so those associated with the hospitality sector are happy now that they will be able to recover some of their losses,” said MK Seth, the president of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Stake Holders Association. “We are requesting tourists to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he added.

Hotels in Shimla have made special arrangements to attract tourists. “There is live orchestra for guests and besides the routine food on the menu, we are offering Kashmiri cuisine,” said Nand Lal, the assistant general manager of the government-run Hotel Holiday Home.

Parking spaces increased, security stepped up

The health minister said that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has conducted a meeting with all deputy commissioners and asked them to ensure the implementation of Covid-appropriate behaviour. “So far, there is only one Omicron case in the state which is now reported to be negative,” he said.

The Shimla district administration is geared up to tackle the year-end rush of tourists. Since there are limited parking spaces in town, the government has opened up sealed roads for parking for tourist vehicles. “In order to maintain law and order, the town has been divided into seven sectors and the officers of the civil administration have been assigned responsibility of each sector,” Shimla deputy commissioner Aditya Negi said.

The police have deployed extra forces in town.

Kalka-Shimla trains running to capacity

Trains on the Kalka-Shimla heritage track are also running full to capacity. Shimla station superintendent Joginder Singh said that the authorities are ensuring that the Covid-19 protocol is followed.

“I’m here to ring in the New Year and am enjoying the natural beauty of Shimla. There is no fear or panic about Covid among tourists as we are aware of the guidelines and have been wearing the mask. Besides, most of us are fully vaccinated,” said Sharwani, a tourist from Hyderabad.

