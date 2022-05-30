With no word on visas, Afghan students fear missing PU exams

Still awaiting their visa to India, dozens of Afghan students enrolled with Panjab University (PU) who are currently in their home country fear missing out on their semester exams, which, as .per the varsity’s instructions, will be conducted offline.

The students have been awaiting visa approvals for months, but the timeline for the same still remains unclear.

The apprehension hit a peak after a circular was this week issued by the office of PU’s dean international students, stating that all students, both Indian and international, are required to appear for the offline examination scheduled from June.

Notably, the varsity had earlier asked its departments to extend online education to Afghan students in the wake of the visa troubles.

There are over 100 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments, with around 80 students at University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) and one affiliated college. They have been unable to return to India since the country’s takeover by the Taliban last year.

Sahar Noor, 24, a UIAMS student, expressed disappointment over not being able to get the visa and return to India.

Another UIAMS students, Ahmad Safa Faisal said, “We have to accept that visas are not possible in such a short time. So, we request the administration to re-think of their decision.“

Abdul Monir Kakar, a representative of Afghan students in Chandigarh said the Indian embassy stopped its operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in August last year and the same had led to Afghan students being left with very few avenues to seek help.

“Students want to come but they have no visas. How can they come and appear in the exam?” he asked, adding that students are genuinely concerned about missing the exam.

He also pressed for the varsity to reconsider the decision.

Speaking about the issue, PU’s dean international students Deepti Gupta, said, “We are a student-friendly university and once the majority of students are settled with their offline exams then we will see how many have not been able to come and we will take a decision that will not harm anybody’s interests.”

