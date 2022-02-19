Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Withdrawal of security to J&K political leaders unjustified: Tarigami
Withdrawal of security to J&K political leaders unjustified: Tarigami

CPI(M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, who is also the spokesman of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, urged J&K administration to review the decision
CPI(M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said that security cover of activists, cutting across political spectrum, has been either downgraded or withdrawn. (Twitter)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 05:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Former legislator and CPI(M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami on Friday said withdrawal of security to political leaders and activists in Jammu and Kashmir was unjustified.

Tarigami, who is also the spokesman of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), urged administration to review the decision.

“The decision of the government to downgrade and withdraw security of political leaders, activists of different parties is arbitrary and has no justification. The decision could endanger the lives of these leaders and activists,” Tarigami said, adding that political process in the region was itself a “difficult task”.

“Activists cutting across the political line are doing their bit to strengthen the political process.Hindrance should not be put on them rather they should be encouraged,” he added.

Without naming the leaders whose security has been withdrawn, Tarigami said that security cover of activists, cutting across political spectrum, has been either downgraded or withdrawn. “The security should be provided irrespective of political affiliations. The decision should be reviewed.”

