Withdrawn PSC, SSB posts to be readvertised: J&K administration

Following sharp criticism of its decision to withdraw all posts referred to J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) and J&K Services Selection Board (SSB), the J&K administration on Sunday said “all the vacancies recalled by a recent decision of the administrative council will be referred again to recruitment agencies for fast-track recruitment as per the new domicile, reservation and recruitment rules providing equal opportunity to all”.

The administration also said that a free, fair and merit-based selection will be quickly ensured.

It was also clarified that withdrawal of posts referred to PSC and SSB before October 31, 2019, has only been done for those posts where selections were not made and results not declared.

“It is important to note that a number of posts referred to PSC and SSB by various departments, have remained stuck up for long time, in some cases 2004 onwards. Some of these posts could not have been advertised, as they were against recruitment rules. Therefore, selection against these posts could not have been made. Withdrawing these posts was essential to ensure that they can be filled up as per rules in vogue, opening opportunities for youth of J&K,” said a government spokesperson.

Appointments to posts referred are required to be made in a timely manner, normally within a year or so.

Delay of several years vitiates the recruitment process, he added.

‘Job opportunities for youth not curtailed’

He also clarified that recruitment rules of various departments have been changed and updated. The qualifications and experience required for a number of posts have changed too.

“After October 31, 2019, some posts were also transferred to the UT of Ladakh. Selection against posts transferred to Ladakh can no longer be made. Hence, withdrawal of these posts was essential,” he added.

“Job opportunities for the youth have not been curtailed in any way due to withdrawal of these posts. All these posts will be readvertised soon and recruitment completed on fast-track mode. Recruitment against another about 3,000 Class-4 posts which had been advertised recently is being completed soon,” he said.

On Sunday, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, while sharing a video of a protest by youth against the decision, said that such orders will affect the career of the youth and urged J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to withdraw it immediately.

“Withdrawing posts from PSC & SSRB will jeopardise the career of lakhs of youth across J&K. Most have already hit the road to protest against this injustice. LG must take note & withdraw the order immediately so that our youngsters aren’t pushed to the wall,” she said in a tweet.

On February 3, the J&K administration had in an order withdrawn all the posts that had been referred to PSC and SSB before October 2019, affecting thousands of aspirants who had applied for the posts and appeared in the selection process.

Many aspirants who had already given interviews and qualified written tests have raised objection over this order as they see it as a “ploy to refuse employment to genuine candidates from J&K”.

“What is the fun to readvertise those posts and waste time, money and effort of the aspirants when the lists are ready and just have to be announced only? Besides, it is nothing but humiliation of these highly qualified candidates,” an aspirant, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

“Many of these youths have passed the upper age limit and won’t be able to apply for such jobs now,” he added.