Woman, 10-yr-old twins killed in Khanna road mishap

A woman and her 10-year-old twins were killed while her husband and mother-in-law were left battling for their lives after a container-mounted truck overturned on their car after hitting an SUV on the busy national highway in Khanna near Ludhiana on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Navpreet Kaur, 30, her daughter Seerat Kaur and son Simrat Singh. Her husband Gurinder Singh, 35, who was behind the wheel, and mother-in-law Kamaljit Kaur, 60, have been hospitalised with serious injuries. The family belongs to Nasrali village in Khanna.

The truck driver, who managed to escape leaving his vehicle behind, has been booked for causing death by negligence, said police.

According to police, the family was returning home after paying obeisance at a shrine in Fatehgarh Sahib when their Chevrolet Cruze met with the accident near Pristine Mall on the national highway in Khanna.

Witnesses said police had installed a checkpoint near the mall. As the driver of a Mahindra Scorpio SUV suddenly applied the brakes to slow down his vehicle while approaching the checkpoint, a container-mounted truck that was trailing it hit it in the rear before overturning on and crushing the Chevrolet Cruze.

Police rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operation. Cranes were deployed to remove the container and rescue the car occupants. Navpreet Kaur and her two children were already dead, while Gurinder Singh and Kamaljit Kaur were rescued and taken to hospital, said police.

The accident hit the vehicular flow on the highway for at least three hours, and police had to divert traffic to other routes.