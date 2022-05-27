Woman, 10-yr-old twins killed in Khanna road mishap
A woman and her 10-year-old twins were killed while her husband and mother-in-law were left battling for their lives after a container-mounted truck overturned on their car after hitting an SUV on the busy national highway in Khanna near Ludhiana on Friday.
The victims have been identified as Navpreet Kaur, 30, her daughter Seerat Kaur and son Simrat Singh. Her husband Gurinder Singh, 35, who was behind the wheel, and mother-in-law Kamaljit Kaur, 60, have been hospitalised with serious injuries. The family belongs to Nasrali village in Khanna.
The truck driver, who managed to escape leaving his vehicle behind, has been booked for causing death by negligence, said police.
According to police, the family was returning home after paying obeisance at a shrine in Fatehgarh Sahib when their Chevrolet Cruze met with the accident near Pristine Mall on the national highway in Khanna.
Witnesses said police had installed a checkpoint near the mall. As the driver of a Mahindra Scorpio SUV suddenly applied the brakes to slow down his vehicle while approaching the checkpoint, a container-mounted truck that was trailing it hit it in the rear before overturning on and crushing the Chevrolet Cruze.
Police rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operation. Cranes were deployed to remove the container and rescue the car occupants. Navpreet Kaur and her two children were already dead, while Gurinder Singh and Kamaljit Kaur were rescued and taken to hospital, said police.
The accident hit the vehicular flow on the highway for at least three hours, and police had to divert traffic to other routes.
-
UP: Lucknow hospitals directed to keep tabs on patients with monkeypox signs
The health department on Friday asked all the hospitals in the state capital to keep tabs on patients coming to them with monkeypox symptoms. On Thursday, director, infectious disease control programme, UP, had issued an advisory on monkeypox directing health officials to follow the standard operating procedures. Lucknow CMO Dr Manoj Agrawal further said people should also cooperate in identifying people having symptoms of monkeypox. Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease and symptoms may stay up to four weeks.
-
5 recipes that gave shape to the alleged SSC scam in West Bengal
Innovative ways were used to change marks and give appointments to applicants in the School Service Commission examination scam in West Bengal, an inquiry committee set up by the Calcutta high court and the ongoing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation have found. A CBI probe was ordered by the court. HT takes a look at the five recipes that summed up the scam.
-
Union minister Narayan Rane undergoes angioplasty
Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane underwent an angioplasty surgery on Friday at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra. Rane had earlier undergone angioplasty in 2009 at the same hospital for blockages in his arteries. Rane, who is admitted under Dr Kalarickal Mathew, was taken up for angioplasty where the block was cleared and a stent was inserted. Speaking to HT, Dr Mathew said Rane is doing fine and is presently under observation.
-
Former home minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for chest pain, high BP
Mumbai: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who has been lodged in Arthur Road jail since November, was on Friday taken to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run KEM Hospital in Parel after he complained of chest pain and uncontrolled high blood pressure. The 72-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader underwent a stress thallium heart test and other investigations. Hospital sources then said he is unfit to undergo surgery.
-
Dissatisfied with govt reply on employment, SP MLAs walk out of UP assembly
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party legislators staged a walk-out from the legislative assembly on Friday, protesting over the issue of unemployment and failure of the state in providing information about the number of youths given government jobs. Labour minister Anil Rajbhar said the recruitment for various government posts was done by the service commission. The SP MLAs staged a walk-out from the assembly.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics