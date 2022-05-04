Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman accused in Panchkula's illegal abortion case sent to judicial custody
chandigarh news

Woman accused in Panchkula's illegal abortion case sent to judicial custody

Police said they are looking to investigate the exact number of illegal abortions carried out by the woman, and her husband who is an ayurvedic doctor, illegally in the last five years in Panchkula
The woman accused in Panchkula’s illegal abortion case was sent to judicial custody by a local court. (HT File)
Updated on May 04, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The city-based woman who was on Monday booked for allegedly running an abortion racket in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, was sent to judicial custody by the local court.

Police said they are looking to investigate the exact number of abortions carried out by the woman, and her husband who is an ayurvedic doctor, illegally in the last five years.

The matter came to fore after a patient was admitted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, after suffering from medical complications from the illegal procedure. She was later referred to PGIMER, where doctors confirmed multiple organ failure.

The ayurvedic doctor, identified as Anil Kaushal, and his wife as Sarita Kaushal, ran operations from the office of the latter’s non-profit organisation Rajshree Rehabilitation Centre from a shop in Rajiv Colony.

Kaushal was arrested by Panchkula police on Monday, while her husband is away at Gurugram and yet to be arrested.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, crime) Aman said the woman has not disclosed any details yet, adding, “We have got hold of the diary wherein treatment records of the female patients have been noted. Some of these might have undergone abortions. Exact details depend upon the further investigation.”

