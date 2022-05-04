Woman accused in Panchkula’s illegal abortion case sent to judicial custody
The city-based woman who was on Monday booked for allegedly running an abortion racket in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, was sent to judicial custody by the local court.
Police said they are looking to investigate the exact number of abortions carried out by the woman, and her husband who is an ayurvedic doctor, illegally in the last five years.
The matter came to fore after a patient was admitted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, after suffering from medical complications from the illegal procedure. She was later referred to PGIMER, where doctors confirmed multiple organ failure.
The ayurvedic doctor, identified as Anil Kaushal, and his wife as Sarita Kaushal, ran operations from the office of the latter’s non-profit organisation Rajshree Rehabilitation Centre from a shop in Rajiv Colony.
Kaushal was arrested by Panchkula police on Monday, while her husband is away at Gurugram and yet to be arrested.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, crime) Aman said the woman has not disclosed any details yet, adding, “We have got hold of the diary wherein treatment records of the female patients have been noted. Some of these might have undergone abortions. Exact details depend upon the further investigation.”
The levels of PM10 (particulate matter of sizes up to 10 microns) shot up around five times the safe limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday as dust blew in from Rajasthan, which, along with partly cloudy skies due to a western disturbance, pushed the maximum temperature below the 40-degree mark and maintained high humidity levels during the day.
Chandigarh Sector 41 residents seek deferral of CHB’s demolition drive
Residents of Sector 41 Chandigarh Housing Board societies on Tuesday held a meeting and demanded that the demolition drive to be undertaken by the CHB be deferred. The attendees demanded that the issue of needs-based changes be considered on the 'Delhi model' basis. Two more colonies receive notices The administration on Tuesday asked residents in two more colony residents to evict the area as colonies are to be demolished.
Greenfield Project: NHAI approves four-fold increase in compensation for landowners
Work on the much-awaited Greenfield Project, aimed at decongesting the Airport Road in Mohali, is finally expected to begin within a month as the National Highway Authority of India has approved four-fold increase in the compensation amount for landowners. The project had been put on hold for nearly eight months as landowners were protesting against the rates being offered for their land.
Only 40,000 have received Covid vaccine’s booster shot in Chandigarh so far
Despite Covid infection count recording a gradual increase, raising the possibility of a fourth wave, not many adults have come forward to take the booster dose of the vaccine. So far, a lowly 40,792 adults across all categories of the eligible 1.87 lakh have taken the precautionary dose, which is the third shot overall. The booster shot can only be administered nine months after the second.
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest 2 terrorist aides with heroin in Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian army busted an inter-district narco terror module and arrested two terrorist associates with heroin worth ₹1.5 crore and arms and ammunition in the Baramulla district. In another incident, the security forces also nabbed an associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front while he was trying to flee from a checkpoint in Rabitar village of Pulwama district.
