Woman among 8 arrested as forces bust Lashkar module in J&K

Security forces busted a terror module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit by arresting seven terrorists and their associates, including a militant trained in Pakistan and a woman associate, in north Bandipora on Monday.

The arrested terror operatives include Arif Ajaz Shehri alias Anfal, Ajaz Ahmad Reshi and Shariq Ahmad Lone, and their associates Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Mohammad Waza, Maqsood Ahmad Malik and Sheema Shafi.

A police spokesperson said, “Anfal went to Pakistan on a valid visa in 2018 through the Wagah Border and infiltrated India after receiving arms training. Hybrid terrorists –Reshi and Lone – were tasked with carry out attacks on police, security forces and other soft targets, particularly in Bandipora district.” the spokesman said.

The four associates were reportedly involved in harbouring terrorists, providing logistics and material support including transportation in Bandipora district.

“The arrested woman was also involved in providing Wi-Fi hotspot, accommodation and ferrying terrorists in Bandipora town,” the spokesman said.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including two pistols, three pistol magazines, 25 pistol rounds and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession, he said, adding one van which was being used in ferrying of terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar was also impounded.

Three scooters were also impounded.

“The vehicles were being used for recce of police, security establishments, monitoring the movement of security forces and ferrying of terrorists,” he added.