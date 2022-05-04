Woman among two held for killing Canadian NRI in Tarn Taran

: Police on Tuesday arrested two accused, including a woman, here in the murder of a Canadian NRI last month.

Jatinderpal Singh, 26, of Suhawa village in Tarn Taran was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne men when he along with his three friends was on his way to Amritsar on the night of April 24.

Acting on a tip off, the police made the arrests near Valipur village in Tarn Taran. Police have also identified another accused, Gurbhej Singh alias Baba of Chautala village, in the case, who is absconding.

The arrested have been identified as Manjinder Singh alias Money of Jodhpur village and Lakhwinder Kaur alias Nikki of the New Deep Avenue area in Tarn Taran city.

“Station house officer (SHO) of Tarn Taran City police station Baljit Kaur got a tip-off that the accused who were behind the killing of Jatinderpal Singh were roaming in the area of Valipur village. Our team, immediately, conducted a raid and arrested Money and Nikki,” senior superintendent of police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, said during a press conference.

“Money has confessed that he along with his friend Baba had killed Jatinderpal. Our investigation has found that Jatinderpal was in contact with Nikki and Money had been opposing this. On April 24, Jatinderpal and Money embroiled in heated arguments over phone over Nikki. Both Jatinderpal and Money fixed a time to meet and the incident took place. Our raids are on to nab Baba,” Dhillon said.

Jatinderpal was the only son of his parents and he had returned from Canada only around a week before the incident took place.

Jatinderpal’s cousin Amritpal had told the police that his brother along with his three friends had gone for a dinner party when the incident took place. The victim and his friends were on a Mahindra Scorpio that was purchased by him a few days before the incident.