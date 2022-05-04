Woman among two held for killing Canadian NRI in Tarn Taran
: Police on Tuesday arrested two accused, including a woman, here in the murder of a Canadian NRI last month.
Jatinderpal Singh, 26, of Suhawa village in Tarn Taran was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne men when he along with his three friends was on his way to Amritsar on the night of April 24.
Acting on a tip off, the police made the arrests near Valipur village in Tarn Taran. Police have also identified another accused, Gurbhej Singh alias Baba of Chautala village, in the case, who is absconding.
The arrested have been identified as Manjinder Singh alias Money of Jodhpur village and Lakhwinder Kaur alias Nikki of the New Deep Avenue area in Tarn Taran city.
“Station house officer (SHO) of Tarn Taran City police station Baljit Kaur got a tip-off that the accused who were behind the killing of Jatinderpal Singh were roaming in the area of Valipur village. Our team, immediately, conducted a raid and arrested Money and Nikki,” senior superintendent of police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, said during a press conference.
“Money has confessed that he along with his friend Baba had killed Jatinderpal. Our investigation has found that Jatinderpal was in contact with Nikki and Money had been opposing this. On April 24, Jatinderpal and Money embroiled in heated arguments over phone over Nikki. Both Jatinderpal and Money fixed a time to meet and the incident took place. Our raids are on to nab Baba,” Dhillon said.
Jatinderpal was the only son of his parents and he had returned from Canada only around a week before the incident took place.
Jatinderpal’s cousin Amritpal had told the police that his brother along with his three friends had gone for a dinner party when the incident took place. The victim and his friends were on a Mahindra Scorpio that was purchased by him a few days before the incident.
-
Jai Ram Thakur lays stones of ₹14.09 crore developmental projects in Seraj
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹14.09 crore in sub-tehsil Chhatri of Seraj, his home constituency. He also announced to start science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Bihani. He said the reconstruction of the Seri Bagga water supply scheme in gram panchayat Kakradhar would ensure adequate drinking water supply to the people of Nehra, Kandhal, Bhajhouni and Chavg villages.
-
Power surplus Himachal faces outages
At a time when many states are facing an electricity crisis, power surplus Himachal Pradesh too is facing power outages. Scanty rainfall and slow thawing of glaciers have impacted hydropower generation in the state. Himachal which sells electricity to other states during peak production months is now buying power in exchange at a rate of ₹12 per unit The rate last year was between ₹6 and ₹7.
-
Ludhiana | Now, cops told to walk at least 25,000 steps a week
Encouraging overweight police personnel to shed the extra kilogrammes, Ludhiana commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma set a weekly target of 25,000 steps for city cops. The police personnel who lose the maximum weight, without any adverse affect on their physical and mental wellbeing, in three months will be honoured. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital senior dietician Dr Manmeet Kaur also apprised the cops of the diet conducive for losing weight during the morning parade.
-
Ludhiana | After hottest March, avg April temp hits 52-year high
With summer marching in early this year, the district has been in the grip of scorching heatwaves over the last two months. While Ludhiana city was 4.1 degrees hotter than normal in March, the average temperature for April surpassed the normal by 5.3C. Only 0.8mm rainfall in March, April Not only did the month of April witness extremely high temperatures this year, but the city also remained dry.
-
Ludhiana | Advocate poses as OSD to CM, threatens revenue officers, held
Hours after registering a case against an unidentified man, who personated officer on special duty to the chief minister and threatened revenue officials asking them to carry out dubious property registrations, the police arrested an advocate on Monday evening. The accused, Karamjit Singh of Punjabi Bagh Colony, Dugri, was arrested near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics