Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 40-yr-old held for renting out bank accounts to cybercrooks for extortion at Panchkula

40-yr-old held for renting out bank accounts to cybercrooks for extortion at Panchkula

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Jul 18, 2023 11:54 PM IST

After opening several bank accounts and renting them out to cyber criminals to receive money siphoned from victims of cybercrime, a 40-year-old woman was arrested by police at Panchkula

After opening several bank accounts and renting them out to cyber criminals to receive money siphoned from victims of cybercrime, a 40-year-old woman was arrested by police on Tuesday.

40-yr-old held for renting out bank accounts to cybercrooks for extortion at Panchkula. (HT FILE)
40-yr-old held for renting out bank accounts to cybercrooks for extortion at Panchkula. (HT FILE)

The accused, Praveen, is a resident of Bilaspur in Yamunanagar and was arrested by the police in connection to case registered in Panchkula after a 51-year-old resident of Sector 27, Panchkula, had lost 3.91 lakh after he fell prey to an extortion scam in April.

Complainant Rajinder Kumar said on April 7 he received a video call on WhatsApp and as he answered it, a nude woman was on the other side, so he immediately disconnected the call. The complaint said on April 10, a man claiming to be a cop from the Delhi crime branch told him that his video with a nude woman was being circulated online and asked him to call a YouTuber to get it removed. On calling the given phone number, the man sought 17,980 to get the job done.

Rajinder said after he paid the said amount, the YouTuber said the video had been uploaded on various social media sites and he would need to pay 35,960 more. Alarming him more through repeated phone calls, the YouTube took 3.91 lakh in all from him.

On April 12, a cop claiming to be from the Jaipur crime branch called him informing that the woman in the video call had ended her life, and her family is asking 3 lakh for compromise.

Realising that he had been defrauded, he approached the police, who registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 384 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber police station in Sector 12.

“Praveen had started opening bank accounts since January this year and had provided six bank accounts to cybercriminal involved in the extortion. She was getting 12,500 per month for each account used by criminals as commission,” said a senior police official privy to investigation.

The police at time of her arrest recovered a mobile phone from her. She was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

“She was approached by the cyber criminals through Facebook and was lured by easy money by renting out her account to the accused,” said inspector Somvir Dhaka.

The investigations so far pointed out that Praveen used to open bank account in her name and after getting KYC done would send the welcome kit through courier at predetermined address. She had even provided bank account of her sister-in-law to criminals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out