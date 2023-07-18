After opening several bank accounts and renting them out to cyber criminals to receive money siphoned from victims of cybercrime, a 40-year-old woman was arrested by police on Tuesday. 40-yr-old held for renting out bank accounts to cybercrooks for extortion at Panchkula. (HT FILE)

The accused, Praveen, is a resident of Bilaspur in Yamunanagar and was arrested by the police in connection to case registered in Panchkula after a 51-year-old resident of Sector 27, Panchkula, had lost ₹3.91 lakh after he fell prey to an extortion scam in April.

Complainant Rajinder Kumar said on April 7 he received a video call on WhatsApp and as he answered it, a nude woman was on the other side, so he immediately disconnected the call. The complaint said on April 10, a man claiming to be a cop from the Delhi crime branch told him that his video with a nude woman was being circulated online and asked him to call a YouTuber to get it removed. On calling the given phone number, the man sought ₹17,980 to get the job done.

Rajinder said after he paid the said amount, the YouTuber said the video had been uploaded on various social media sites and he would need to pay ₹35,960 more. Alarming him more through repeated phone calls, the YouTube took ₹3.91 lakh in all from him.

On April 12, a cop claiming to be from the Jaipur crime branch called him informing that the woman in the video call had ended her life, and her family is asking ₹ 3 lakh for compromise.

Realising that he had been defrauded, he approached the police, who registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 384 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber police station in Sector 12.

“Praveen had started opening bank accounts since January this year and had provided six bank accounts to cybercriminal involved in the extortion. She was getting ₹12,500 per month for each account used by criminals as commission,” said a senior police official privy to investigation.

The police at time of her arrest recovered a mobile phone from her. She was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

“She was approached by the cyber criminals through Facebook and was lured by easy money by renting out her account to the accused,” said inspector Somvir Dhaka.

The investigations so far pointed out that Praveen used to open bank account in her name and after getting KYC done would send the welcome kit through courier at predetermined address. She had even provided bank account of her sister-in-law to criminals.

