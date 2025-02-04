Woman arrested for torturing 10-year-old boy in Patiala

A woman has been arrested for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old boy for “failing to carry out household chores to her satisfaction”. Punjab child rights commission chairperson Kanwardeep Singh, on Monday, met the victim and assured him of accused against the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The boy, who was brutally beaten up with a stick and iron rod, and burnt with a hot steam iron, is currently under treatment at the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

As per information, the child had been adopted by a woman who further put him under the care of accused, Mani Sharma, who had been torturing him.

The woman has been booked under Section 115 (2), 127 (3) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The matter had come to the fore after a Patiala-based NGO filed a police complaint after being tipped off by neighbours about the brutality being meted out against the minor.

District child protection officer Shaina Kapoor said the victim has burns and bruise marks all over the body and is severely traumatised.

Patiala superintendent of police (SP) Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said the accused has been taken into custody, and another woman, Sarla Devi, who had adopted the boy from his biological father in January last year, has also been nominated in the case. Devi is yet to be arrested.

Rajindra Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Girish Sahni said the boy was stable. “The child has no internal injuries but has burns on his face and back, and minor bruises all over the body.”