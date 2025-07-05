Woman booked for assaulting torturing & threatening husband, daughters, in-laws

Following directions by a local court, Jammu Police on Friday booked a woman for allegedly torturing, assaulting and threatening her husband, two daughters and in-laws. The complainant alleged that despite approaching the police time and again, no action was initiated against the accused. (File)

The accused have been identified as Beera Bibi, wife of Zakir Hussain of Upper Roop Nagar, Paloura.

The victim Hussain had approached the court of law after police allegedly failed to take any action.

“The FIR has been registered on the basis of the directions passed by the court of special excise mobile magistrate, Jammu, Brij Raj Singh, in an application filed by the husband Zakir Hussain u/s 175 (3) BNSS, 2023 seeking directions to the station house officer of Janipur police station to register an FIR against his wife Beera Bibi,” said a police officer.

In the application to the court, Hussain, an ex-army personnel (now a postal department employee) alleged that his wife Beera Bibi has abused him, their daughters and his parents.

Mentioning an incident of March 12, Hussain expressed how the accused had abused their 7-year-old daughter and him and his old parents, said the officer, adding: “She threatened to kill him and throwing his body in the nearby river. Not only this, she also started hitting and physically assaulting the complainant with bricks. There are video footage of the incident,” said the officer.

The 6:41 minutes long video clearly showed the violent, homicidal and belligerent conduct of Beera Bibi, he added.

The complainant has further alleged that his wife frequently visited his place of employment i.e. post office Sidhra, and had created ruckus before the public at large to deter him from discharging his official duties, the officer said.

The complainant further submitted that all the incidents have been captured by the complainant and his mother. The complainant alleged that despite approaching the police time and again, no action was initiated against Beera Bibi.

Hussain further cited in his plea before the court that a retired SSP Mir Mohammad, an aide of the accused, started harassing him and his old parents

Compelled by the circumstances, Hussain approached the court of special excise mobile magistrate, Jammu, Brij Raj Singh.

The FIR has been registered at Janipur police station under sections 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 131 (assault/criminal force), 132 (assault/ criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) of the BNS.