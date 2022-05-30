Woman ends life; husband, his female friend booked

Faridkot : The district police have registered a case against a man and his female friend for abetment to suicide after the accused’s 30-year-old wife reportedly committed suicide on Saturday, two years after the marriage.

The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh and Laxmi of Muktsar district. Gurpreet is serving in the army.

Police said that the woman consumed a poisonous substance at her parents’ house in the Faridkot district on Saturday. “She was admitted to a private hospital in Bathinda, where she died during treatment. A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of deceased’s father,” police said.

In the complaint, the woman’s father said that his daughter was married to Gurpreet in 2020 and they have a two-month-old daughter. “Gurpreet is having an extramarital affair with Laxmi. The issue was raised among the panchayat members of the village too, but to no avail. A couple of days ago, Gurpreet called my daughter and told her to leave the house as he wanted to marry Laxmi. My daughter was under stress due to which she took the extreme step,” he added.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Bajakhana police station.