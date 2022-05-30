Woman ends life; husband, his female friend booked
Faridkot : The district police have registered a case against a man and his female friend for abetment to suicide after the accused’s 30-year-old wife reportedly committed suicide on Saturday, two years after the marriage.
The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh and Laxmi of Muktsar district. Gurpreet is serving in the army.
Police said that the woman consumed a poisonous substance at her parents’ house in the Faridkot district on Saturday. “She was admitted to a private hospital in Bathinda, where she died during treatment. A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of deceased’s father,” police said.
In the complaint, the woman’s father said that his daughter was married to Gurpreet in 2020 and they have a two-month-old daughter. “Gurpreet is having an extramarital affair with Laxmi. The issue was raised among the panchayat members of the village too, but to no avail. A couple of days ago, Gurpreet called my daughter and told her to leave the house as he wanted to marry Laxmi. My daughter was under stress due to which she took the extreme step,” he added.
A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Bajakhana police station.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
-
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
-
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
