Woman killed, 13 injured in bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

A 32-year-old woman was killed and 13 others were injured in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Sunday. The accident took place at Galak village on the Dayalacheck road
In a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, a 32-year-old woman was killed and 13 others were injured. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 02:25 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Kathua/jammu

A 32-year-old woman was killed and 13 others were injured when a bus turned turtle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, officials said. The accident took place at Galak village on the Dayalacheck road when the driver lost control over the vehicle at a sharp curve, they said. The bus was going towards Jammu. Rescuers were rushed to the accident site and 14 injured persons were admitted to the Ramkote Community Health Centre. A woman, identified as Sushma Devi, succumbed to injuries during treatment, the officials said. Six injured persons – Meenakshi, Priya and Shivanji of Galak, Pooja of Dramni, Susheela Jasrotia of Hiranagar and Puja Devi of Dadwara – were referred from the community health centre to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Kathua for specialised treatment, they said. The rest of the injured were discharged after first aid, the officials said.

