Woman killed, 9 injured as mini bus overturns in J&K’s Udhampur

A mini bus overturned in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving a 30-year-old woman dead and nine other passengers injured. A 30-year-old woman was killed and nine other passengers were injured when the mini bus overturned near Jakhani on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Wednesday. (Representational photo)

Officials said the accident took place near Jakhani on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 9.15 am.

They said the mini bus was on its way to Udhampur from Chenani when it overturned after its driver tried to avoid a collision with a truck.

Ten passengers were injured in the accident and shifted to district hospital Udhampur where one of them Santosh Devi succumbed to injuries, the officials said, adding the condition of two other injured persons was stated to be serious.