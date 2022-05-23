Woman murdered in Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib residential complex

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on May 23, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala: A woman died while her son was injured when they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in the residential complex of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala on Saturday night.

Police said the duo tried to save their lives by running to the adjacent quarters, but the attacker chased them and injured them. Both were admitted to a hospital where Satinder Kaur, 47, an employee of the Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, died during treatment. Her son Manpreet Singh, 23, was shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Police said the attacker was known to the woman and was a frequent visitor to her house.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Parik said that a case of murder has been registered and accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh, who has been arrested. He said that the accused and Kaur were in a relationship and she was forcing him for marriage.

