Woman murdered in Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib residential complex
Patiala: A woman died while her son was injured when they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in the residential complex of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala on Saturday night.
Police said the duo tried to save their lives by running to the adjacent quarters, but the attacker chased them and injured them. Both were admitted to a hospital where Satinder Kaur, 47, an employee of the Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, died during treatment. Her son Manpreet Singh, 23, was shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where his condition is stated to be critical.
Police said the attacker was known to the woman and was a frequent visitor to her house.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Parik said that a case of murder has been registered and accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh, who has been arrested. He said that the accused and Kaur were in a relationship and she was forcing him for marriage.
Defence ministry allows Maha-Metro to construct 5 pillars at Khadki
The ministry of defence (MoD) has given in-principle approval to Maha-Metro (Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited) for constructing five pillars near Khadki. Maha-Metro is running line 1 of the Metro between PCMC and Phugewadi and it will be extended to Bopodi-Khadki-Range hills-Agriculture College. “Most of the pillars on old Pune-Mumbai highway between Bopodi and Khadki stretch will ready in a few days,” said a Maha-Metro official.
Cancel FIRs against farmers for water theft: Sukhbir to Mann
Ferozepur: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately order cancellation of water theft FIRs registered against 32 farmers in Fazilka. Sukhbir said the irrigation department officials, who were failing in their duty to provide requisite water to farmers of the state, were victimising them. Those booked include four brothers of SAD leader Hans Raj Josan.
Farmers have power to change govt: KCR
Chandigarh/New Delhi: Farmers can change government if they want and they should keep fighting till they get a constitutional guarantee for remunerative prices of their crops, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said in Chandigarh on Sunday. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief, popularly known as KCR, also paid tributes to the farmers who died during the course of the agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws.
Four arrested for robbing money collection agent of ₹6.5 lakh
Gurugram: Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Sunday for robbing a 28-year-old man of ₹6.5 lakh. The incident occurred on Saturday at DLF Phase 2. Police have recovered ₹4.8 lakh cash, clothes, shoes, two iPhones, documents, and a motorcycle used in the crime from their possession. Around 3.40 pm on Saturday, a money collection agent, Vinod Kumar, was on his way to Udyog Vihar to deposit cash at his company.
Gurugram’s Sai Aaina housing project: Homebuyers demand timely delivery of flats
Gurugram: Around 100 buyers of the Mahira Home project in Gurugram Sector 68 held a protest on Sunday at the site, demanding to be apprised of handover timelines. The demonstration began at 10am and lasted for two hours. “We want the builder to give us specific timelines for the delivery of our flats. We also want a written commitment regarding the same,” said Dhruv Kapoor, a home buyer, who participated in the protest.
