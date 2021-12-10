Woman national shooting player ends life in Faridkot

A budding national shooting player, Khushseerat Kaur Sandhu, 17, died by suicide at her residence in Faridkot on Wednesday night.

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot and prima facie no foul play is suspected. Sandhu had participated in several international and national events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Faridkot city SHO Harjinder Singh Dhillon said preliminary investigation reveals that Sandhu was battling depression over her recent sports performances. He said the matter is being investigated from all angles. Dhillon said a shooting sport weapon was used in the crime.

Family sources said the girl was a promising swimmer as well and switched to shooting about three years ago. In 2020, she won 11 medals in the national junior championship.

Sandhu had returned from Delhi last week after participating in the national-level games. But she was dissatisfied with her performance as she was unable to win any medal in individual events.

In September, she participated in the junior world championship held in Peru and was unable to perform well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}