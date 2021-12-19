Woman sexually harassed, duped of 60,000, Ambala man booked

An Ambala resident has been booked for sexually harassing a woman and duping her of ₹60,000 on the pretext of getting a bank loan approved.

The accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar, who has not been arrested.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a 32-year-old woman from Ambala who worked in a factory in Lalru. The victim told the police that her husband had applied for a loan due to which they came in contact with the accused.

She alleged that the accused had promised to help her husband to get a loan of ₹5 lakh and taken some documents and ₹60,000 from them in this regard. The accused had asked the victim to accompany him to Chandigarh, claiming that the loan was sanctioned and her photograph was required to collect the sum.

The accused then took the woman to a hotel where he sexually harassed her. She escaped from the hotel and informed her husband about the incident after reaching back in an auto-rickshaw.

The FIR has been registered under sections under sections 354A, 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Man posing as armyman dupes Chandigarh resident

A man posing as an army jawan duped a resident of Sector 38 (West) of ₹29,149 on the pretext of selling him a secondhand car online.

In his complaint, Saurabh Verma told the police that he was searching for a secondhand car on an online marketplace, OLX, and on July 25, an unknown caller claiming to be an armyman contacted him.

He told Verma that he wanted to sell a car and as per the deal, the victim paid the money to him. The accused had assured Verma delivery of the vehicle by July 26, but did not do so till date. A case under sections 419, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Maloya police station.

Manimajra man loses ₹2 lakh to cyber fraudster

A man lost ₹2.04 lakh by trusting a loan ad on a social media platform, Chandigarh Police said on Saturday.

In his complaint, Sushil Kumar of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, told the cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police that he had applied for a personal loan at Bajaj Finance from a social networking site.

He said he later received a phone call from an unknown person, who took his bank passbook, documents and other details for providing a personal loan. The fraudster, he claimed, updated his bank details and mobile number before withdrawing ₹2.04 lakh from his SBI bank account in March 2021.

A case was in this regard was registered under sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the IT Park police station.