Woman strangled to death in Fazilka, husband, son among 3 booked
A 45-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband, son and brother-in-law in a village in Fazilka district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
The victim has been identified as Sukhjit Kaur, 45.
Her brother, Charanjit Singh of Shuhaewala village, who is the complainant in the case, said that Sukhjit had got married to the accused Shivjit, a medical practitioner, 25 years ago.
Due to Shivjit’s alcoholism, the couple had frequent quarrels. On Thursday night too, they got into a fight, following which Sukhjit was allegedly strangled with a cloth by Shivjit, her son Karanpal and brother-in-law Baljit Singh.
Police have booked the trio under Section 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem examination.
