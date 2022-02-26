Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman strangled to death in Fazilka, husband, son among 3 booked
chandigarh news

Woman strangled to death in Fazilka, husband, son among 3 booked

The woman’s brother, in his police complaint, said the husband was an alcoholic and the couple used to have frequent quarrels over it. On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the had another fight, following which he and the others strangled her to death.
The body of the Fazilka woman, who was stranged to death, was handed over to family members after post-mortem examination (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The body of the Fazilka woman, who was stranged to death, was handed over to family members after post-mortem examination (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 09:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband, son and brother-in-law in a village in Fazilka district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The victim has been identified as Sukhjit Kaur, 45.

Her brother, Charanjit Singh of Shuhaewala village, who is the complainant in the case, said that Sukhjit had got married to the accused Shivjit, a medical practitioner, 25 years ago.

Due to Shivjit’s alcoholism, the couple had frequent quarrels. On Thursday night too, they got into a fight, following which Sukhjit was allegedly strangled with a cloth by Shivjit, her son Karanpal and brother-in-law Baljit Singh.

Police have booked the trio under Section 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out