Women outnumber men at Punjab CM Channi’s Payal rally

Womenfolk says they came to attend Punjab CM Channi’s rally with a hope that their long-standing grievances will be resolved
Women during a rally of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s rally at Payal on Thursday.
Published on Dec 10, 2021 01:56 AM IST
ByAneesha Sareen Kumar, Payal (ludhiana)

Women in large numbers thronged the venue of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s rally at Payal on Thursday, outnumbering their male counterparts.

The womenfolk said they had come with a hope that their long-standing grievances will be resolved. Channi, who addressed his first rally in the area after becoming CM, began his address by acknowledging that the number of women present in the audience was indeed “huge”.

“Your number reminds me of ‘melas’ (fairs) where women used to greet and meet each other. My wife is also from a humble background like me. We are not fake like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal who wants to invade Punjab and make it his home. Why would you want an outsider when the real aam admi is in front of you?” he asked.

Punjab was not shamlat (common) land where outsiders can come and rule, he said, taking a jibe at the Delhi CM. “The AAP chief makes tall claims whenever he visits Punjab but the truth is that he is totally ignorant about the ethos, culture or the issues of the state and what it stands for,” Channi added.

He listened to grievances of women who flagged inflated power bills. Some raised issues related to property disputes, accusing the police of turning a blind eye to their complaints. Others had issues pertaining to unemployment and not being able to get the benefit of government schemes.

One Baljit Kaur started crying over her power supply being snapped in a case of electricity theft.

This prompted the CM to stop his speech and call her to the stage. He instructed the deputy commissioner to address her issue. He, however, remarked that there was the possibility of such woman being “planted” by his political rivals.

‘SAD, BJP, Capt have formed troika’

Coming down heavily on his predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh, Channi said he could not achieve anything during his tenure and has now joined hands with the BJP which is inimical to the interests of Punjab.

“Amarinder and Sukhbir Badal are befooling the people of Punjab. The reality is that the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP and Amarinder have together formed a troika,” he claimed.

The SAD indulged in an open loot of the state and it is due to the dictatorial attitude of the Badal family and Majithia that the party has been weakened. “As long as Sukhbir and Majithia are there, the Akali Dal cannot regain its lost ground,” Channi said, adding that the fleet of buses was acquired by the Akali leaders by looting the hard-earned money of people.

The sacrilege cases, he said, were being pursued vigorously and the guilty will not be allowed to go scot-free.

Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said the Congress would not rest as long as the people of Punjab were satisfied.

