Won’t allow installation of new jathedar of Kesgarh Sahib: Nihang organisations

Nihang organisations on Sunday announced that they will not allow Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to hold the installation ceremony of Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, who was appointed the Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar, with additional charge as Akal Takht acting jathedar, in Anandpur Sahib on Monday. Leaders of Nihang groups addressing mediapersons in Amritsar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The SGPC executive committee, had on March 7, removed Giani Raghbir Singh as the jathedar of Akal Takht and Giani Sultan Singh as the jathedar of Kesgarh Sahib, appointing Gargaj in their place. Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula was appointed the jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib.

The sacking of the jathedars did not go down well with many in the community.

Historic Nihang organisation, Shiromani Panth Akali Buddha Dal 96 Crori’s chief Baba Balbir Singh said, “I have passed a Gurmata (resolution as per Sikh tenets) with chiefs of other nihang organisations, including Baba Avtar Singh of Dal Panth Baba Bidhi Chand Sursingh, Baba Joga Singh of Misl Shaheedan Tarna Dal Baba Bakala, Nagar Singh of Tarna Dal Haryan Belan and Baba Major Singh of Dashmesh Tarna Dal, that jathedars have had unceremonious exits, which is sad and unfortunate. This decision will not be accepted by Sikh Panth at any cost”.

“All Nihang organisations will reach Takht Kesgarh Sahib to oppose the installation ceremony. I request all nihang singh faujan (army) to reach Sri Anandpur Sahib tomorrow in large numbers. My organisation has already reached. We will not allow this ceremony as it is being held in violation of maryada. The SGPC should reinstate the sacked jathedars. It should explain why they were removed,” he added.

Other major organisations, including Sikh bodies, traditional Sikh sects, seminaries, Kar Sewa groups are also expected to boycott the installation ceremony.

On behalf of Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma, Gurdeep Singh Naulakha said the Sikh seminary will totally boycott the ceremony as new appointments are not acceptable to the community. “All Sikh sections are opposing the SGPC decision, and it should cancel the event, otherwise there will be consequences,” he added.

In wake of the nihangs’ announcement, the Punjab Police have beefed up security in and around Takht Kesgarh Sahib. The SGPC has also made its own arrangements and called staffers from other districts. All key officials of SGPC have reached the Takht.

In a joint statement, leaders of Sikh organisations, including Alliance of Sikh Organisations, Misl Satluj, International Sikh Federation, Akali Dal 1920, demanded cancellation of the event to avoid the clash between SGPC task force and Nihangs. “If any clash happens on the occasion, it will be shameful for the Sikhs and Sukhbir Badal faction, and the SGPC will be responsible for it. Badal should bow before the December 2 decree,” said Sukhdev Singh Phagwara and Parampal Singh in the statement.

Takht Patna Sahib jathedar, mgmt to boycott ceremony

Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Baldev Singh and its management committee announced to boycott the installation ceremony of newly appointed jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. Management committee president Jagjot Singh Sohi said, “We have always stood by the Panth. But we will not take part in the installation ceremony. Nor will Takht Patna Sahib jathedar attend it. We don’t approve of this installation ceremony.”

As per a source, Giani Raghbir Singh, head granthi of Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), will not attend the installation ceremony and he may also not send the dastar (turban) to the new jathedar, which is most important for coronation of any jathedar as per tradition.