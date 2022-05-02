Won’t give barren land without water to our next generation: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated the Amrit Sarovar scheme which aims to develope and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in the state.

While inaugurating the scheme from Sonepat’s Nahra village, Khattar said his government will rejuvenate 1,600 ponds across the state till August 15 and they have a target to develop and revive 8,000 water bodies in Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He underlined that water is the core of a healthy land and said “we would not like to give barren land without water to our next generation”, adding that every drop of water will be saved and used.

“Our government is also planning to set up more than 4,000 recharge borewells and nearly 750 have been dug so far. To stop the wastage of water, we are planning to provide two pipelines – one for drinking water and other for washing cars, clothes and gardening purposes in the cities,” he added.

Power issues to be resolved within 10 days: CM

Speaking on power crisis in the state, the chief minister said the issue will be resolved within next 10 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ We have already provided 24-hour electricity to 5,600 villages and 800 are next. During the Congress regime, people used to break pots on roads while protesting against power shortage. The power demand has increased by 50% as compared to the last year and of this, 30% has been fulfilled by the state government. Due to more demand, we have asked the industrialists to shut their operation in night hours,” Khattar added.

Inaugurates new cooperative sugar mill at Panipat

Manohar Lal Khattar claimed that the BJP-led coalition government in Haryana has succeeded in eliminating corruption as every single penny is being utilised.

He hit out at the Congress by quoting former PM late Rajiv Gandhi’s remark that only ₹15 paise of ₹1 sent for the welfare of the downtrodden reached beneficiaries, claiming that the Modi government has ensured that every single rupee sent by the government directly reaches the beneficiaries without any deduction or commission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have ended this old system of corruption and money being sent by the government is directly spent on development projects,” Khattar said after inaugurating the cooperative sugar mill at Dahar village of Panipat.

Set up at a cost of ₹356 crore, the mill has the crushing capacity of 50,000 , which according to officials, could be enhanced to 75,000 if required.

Khattar said that Haryana’s biggest (cooperative) sugar mill has been made operational and now, farmers of this region need not to transport sugarcane to Uttar Pradesh. He said 35 acres of land where the old sugar mill was located will be developed as a residential sector.

He also urged the farmers to adopt crop diversification and shun the traditional method of water guzzler paddy cultivation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister also announced development projects worth ₹1,768 crore for Panipat district, including a sports stadium at Khandra, which is the native village of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.