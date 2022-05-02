Won’t give barren land without water to our next generation: Haryana CM
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated the Amrit Sarovar scheme which aims to develope and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in the state.
While inaugurating the scheme from Sonepat’s Nahra village, Khattar said his government will rejuvenate 1,600 ponds across the state till August 15 and they have a target to develop and revive 8,000 water bodies in Haryana.
He underlined that water is the core of a healthy land and said “we would not like to give barren land without water to our next generation”, adding that every drop of water will be saved and used.
“Our government is also planning to set up more than 4,000 recharge borewells and nearly 750 have been dug so far. To stop the wastage of water, we are planning to provide two pipelines – one for drinking water and other for washing cars, clothes and gardening purposes in the cities,” he added.
Power issues to be resolved within 10 days: CM
Speaking on power crisis in the state, the chief minister said the issue will be resolved within next 10 days.
“ We have already provided 24-hour electricity to 5,600 villages and 800 are next. During the Congress regime, people used to break pots on roads while protesting against power shortage. The power demand has increased by 50% as compared to the last year and of this, 30% has been fulfilled by the state government. Due to more demand, we have asked the industrialists to shut their operation in night hours,” Khattar added.
Inaugurates new cooperative sugar mill at Panipat
Manohar Lal Khattar claimed that the BJP-led coalition government in Haryana has succeeded in eliminating corruption as every single penny is being utilised.
He hit out at the Congress by quoting former PM late Rajiv Gandhi’s remark that only ₹15 paise of ₹1 sent for the welfare of the downtrodden reached beneficiaries, claiming that the Modi government has ensured that every single rupee sent by the government directly reaches the beneficiaries without any deduction or commission.
“We have ended this old system of corruption and money being sent by the government is directly spent on development projects,” Khattar said after inaugurating the cooperative sugar mill at Dahar village of Panipat.
Set up at a cost of ₹356 crore, the mill has the crushing capacity of 50,000 , which according to officials, could be enhanced to 75,000 if required.
Khattar said that Haryana’s biggest (cooperative) sugar mill has been made operational and now, farmers of this region need not to transport sugarcane to Uttar Pradesh. He said 35 acres of land where the old sugar mill was located will be developed as a residential sector.
He also urged the farmers to adopt crop diversification and shun the traditional method of water guzzler paddy cultivation.
The chief minister also announced development projects worth ₹1,768 crore for Panipat district, including a sports stadium at Khandra, which is the native village of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.
-
Haryana exporting power to Adani, says Surjewala
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday alleged that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana exported about 2,356 lakh units of electricity to Adani Power Limited, Mundra, Gujarat, in a reverse flow using the high-voltage dedicated current power transmission line in the last 21 days. Surjewala said by buying electricity at ₹5.75 per unit to meet the power shortage, the state government is bleeding the public exchequer.
-
Need to change mindset to check crime against women: NCW head
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said there was a need to bring a change in the mindset of people to put a check on the crime against women, especially incidents of rape and molestation. “It is wrong to blame dressing of a woman for her rape as she has a right to wear according to her choice, but there is a need to change the mindset of men,” she said.
-
Unnao nurse’s post-mortem exam rules out rape, police hint at suicide
The 18-year-old nurse at a hospital in Unnao district who was found dead on Saturday was not raped and may have committed suicide, a senior police officer said on Sunday, even as her family members reiterated that she was gang-raped and murdered. She joined the hospital on April 29 and was posted in the night shift, police said. Additional superintendent of police, Shashi Shekhar Singh said that a post-mortem had ruled out that the woman was raped.
-
Two associates of notorious gangster Vikas Lagarpuria nabbed: Cops
The special cell of the Delhi Police have arrested two associates of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria from two separate spots in the national capital, said officials aware of the matter. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said the men have been identified as Chetan Maan, alias Boxer (30) and Dheerpal, alias Kana (32). The two allegedly planned a ₹30 crore heist that was carried out in Gurugram on August 4 last year.
-
Delhi BJP lists AAP govt's ‘failures’ over 7 years
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday listed the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, which has been in power for the past seven years in the Capital. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised that 1,000 mohalla clinics will be opened in Delhi. Like drinking water, Parvesh Sahib Singh said, the promise of cleaning the River Yamuna has remained just on paper.
