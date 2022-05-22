‘Won’t stop…’: Punjab CM flags off cycle rally against drug menace in state
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday flagged off a bicycle rally in Sangrur district of the state as part of campaign against drug menace.
“Bicycle rally against drugs in Sangrur on slogan ‘Fight Against Drugs, Play And Read’ in every house in Punjab. More than 15,000 youth joined the rally ... it gives us courage. Your government will not stop till drugs are eradicated,” the chief minister tweeted in Punjabi.
Eradication of drugs has been a key agenda in Punjab politics. During the 2022 elections, Mann had promised that his government would give a free hand to the state police to crack down on the drug mafia in the state, if voted to power.
He also underscored the need to develop indigenous anti-drone technology to check the supply of drugs and weapons through drones effectively from across the border.
On May 10, Mann while chairing a meeting of the anti-drug task force directed the Punjab Police to crack down on those involved in selling drugs and take action against the politicians interfering in the anti-drug campaign. He had asked the cops to arrest those who are actually selling drugs and not the addicts as those people had already become victims of the drug mafia.
The punitive action on drug mafia in Punjab has been a talking point, with the Supreme Court observing that only 13 per cent of the total number of accused get arrested in the state while a majority manage to abscond.
“This is a most serious matter. Steps will have to be taken urgently. More than 225 accused have been absconding for a long time and they have been declared proclaimed offenders. You will need to arrest them," the top court had told the AAP government on March 29.
-
Shutdown in parts of Srinagar on Hurriyat’s call
A partial shutdown was observed in parts of Srinagar on Saturday on the call of separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the death anniversaries of his father Molvi Mohammad Farooq and senior Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone. Another local said commercial activities were also suspended in Khanyar, Fatah Kadal, Habba Kadal and Bohri Kadal areas.
-
Four IPS officers reshuffled in HP
Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday reshuffled four Indian Police Services officers. A 2003-batch IPS officer, PD Prasad, has been posted as inspector general of southern range in superannuation of Himanshu Mishra. Rameshwar Singh Thakur, IG, state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, has been posted as the IG CID (intelligence). HP principal secretary, health, Subashish Panda said allied health professionals play an important role and the state government would be soon implementing the same.
-
Vaishno Devi shrine’s head priest dies at 85
The head priest of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Pandit Amir Chand, passed away at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday morning, officials said. Pandit Chand belonged to the family of Pandit Shridhar, who believed to have discovered the three-peaked cave shrine in Trikuta Hills some 700 years ago. “The mortal remains of the priest were consigned to flames at Banganga later in the day,” said a police officer.
-
No one will be allowed to create disturbances in J&K: LG
J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity and no one will be allowed to create disturbances in UT. Sinha administered the 'Anti-Terrorism Pledge' to senior officials, DCs and SSPs at Raj Bhawan to mark the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day. “I reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold peace and harmony and to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives,” he said.
-
Tourism boom in J&K due to scorching heat, not any better situation here: Azad
Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said the current tourism boom in Jammu and Kashmir is due to the rising temperature in the rest of the country and not because of any improved situation in the UT. Azad made the assertion, reiterating his stand on the Delimitation Commission report, saying that “the tailor-made report is in contradiction with the ground realities”. He is scheduled to return to Srinagar on Sunday.
