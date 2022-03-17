Work as team to make Punjab frontrunner: Mann to officials

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asked senior state civil and police administration officials to discharge their duties in letter and spirit, respecting the massive mandate secured by the Aam Aadmi Party in the assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Punjab CM Mann to launch anti-corruption helpline, says it’s my WhatsApp number

During his first meeting with state officials at the chief minister’s office, Mann said, “Matches are won or lost but it’s the team spirit that counts.” He urged officers to display team spirit to make Punjab a frontrunner. “Our concern should be to make our state the real Punjab, not a London, California or Paris,” he said.

The CM said that his government will not indulge in political vendetta and asked the administration to discharge its duties fearlessly. “I don’t keep a red diary like the earlier political parties and have only a green one so you need not worry,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann, however, said corrupt officers have no place in his government and if any such complaint reaches him, the officials should not expect any sympathy.

He announced a quarterly best performance award for officials who make a difference in the lives of the common man.

The DGP was asked to send a congratulatory message to family members of all police employees on their birthday to create a sense of belongingness.

Reiterating his commitment to making Punjab a model state, Mann said the foremost concern of his government would be to create jobs for youngsters to check the trend of brain drain. “Even the poor sell off whatever they have to send their children abroad for brighter prospects,” he said, adding his government will soon come out with a comprehensive plan to generate jobs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, additional chief secretary to the CM A Venu Prasad and DGP VK Bhawra were among those present.