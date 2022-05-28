Work on Bathinda AC ISBT to start soon as army gives nod

BATHINDA: Six years after the foundation stone of Punjab’s first air-conditioned inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) was laid, the ambitious project in Bathinda is likely to take off soon as the defence authorities have given an in-principle approval.

The ISBT is proposed to be built in Patel Nagar, located next to the National Highway-7. The old bus stand is located in the heart of the city and it leads to traffic congestion.

Bathinda deputy commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahmad Parry said on Friday that the administration would soon start construction as all necessary approvals from the defence authorities are expected to be accorded in June.

“Last week, I held a meeting with top officials of the Bathinda military station. It was conveyed to them that the height of the proposed ISBT complex would not be raised more than an elevated highway next to the identified site as it was the main hiccup in getting the approval,” the DC said.

Bathinda Lok Sabha MP and former Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had laid the foundation stone of the project in 2016, but the army had objected to the proposed high-rise building plan.

The project was conceptualised in 2008 during the then SAD-BJP government, but it failed to get a nod from the military station administration as the design was called a violation of the security of the defence establishment.

Proposed to be constructed on 18 acres, the complex will have an air-conditioned waiting hall for passengers and restaurants. Parking will be built for 200 cars and a similar number of two-wheelers.

“We have made a few changes in the project to meet the defence establishment guidelines. Under the self-sustained model, the bus stand would be built on 8 acres whereas the other 10 acres would be utilised for commercial activities, including a multiplex, cafeteria and restaurants,” said the DC.

