Work on Bathinda AC ISBT to start soon as army gives nod
BATHINDA: Six years after the foundation stone of Punjab’s first air-conditioned inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) was laid, the ambitious project in Bathinda is likely to take off soon as the defence authorities have given an in-principle approval.
The ISBT is proposed to be built in Patel Nagar, located next to the National Highway-7. The old bus stand is located in the heart of the city and it leads to traffic congestion.
Bathinda deputy commissioner (DC) Showkat Ahmad Parry said on Friday that the administration would soon start construction as all necessary approvals from the defence authorities are expected to be accorded in June.
“Last week, I held a meeting with top officials of the Bathinda military station. It was conveyed to them that the height of the proposed ISBT complex would not be raised more than an elevated highway next to the identified site as it was the main hiccup in getting the approval,” the DC said.
Bathinda Lok Sabha MP and former Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had laid the foundation stone of the project in 2016, but the army had objected to the proposed high-rise building plan.
The project was conceptualised in 2008 during the then SAD-BJP government, but it failed to get a nod from the military station administration as the design was called a violation of the security of the defence establishment.
Proposed to be constructed on 18 acres, the complex will have an air-conditioned waiting hall for passengers and restaurants. Parking will be built for 200 cars and a similar number of two-wheelers.
“We have made a few changes in the project to meet the defence establishment guidelines. Under the self-sustained model, the bus stand would be built on 8 acres whereas the other 10 acres would be utilised for commercial activities, including a multiplex, cafeteria and restaurants,” said the DC.
Punjab govt hikes rates of group insurance scheme
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has increased the rates of group insurance scheme for government employees by almost four times. An official spokesperson said in case of death or retirement, an employee was paid ₹15,000 to ₹1.2 lakh. This has now been increased to ₹60,000 and ₹4.8 lakh. This decision will come into force from January 1, 2023.
Cane farmers demand dues, block rail tracks in Amritsar
Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday laid siege to rail tracks on the Amritsar-Delhi rail route at Baba Bakala, 40km from Amritsar, over non-release of sugarcane dues by Rana Sugar Mill at Butter Sivian village. The agitating farmers blocked the rail tracks for over four hours till the administration intervened and assured that the mill owners will clear the dues soon.
Ludhiana double murder: Another contract killer arrested, one on the run
Ludhiana Police have made another arrest in the Ludhiana double murder case, wherein a 67-year-old retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his 63-year-old wife Sushpinder Kaur were done to death at their house at Street No 2 of GTB Nagar in Jamalpur area on the Chandigarh road on May 25. Son of the victim, Harmeet Singh Mani hired three contract killer for ₹2.5 lakh to kill his father. Hearing the noise Sushpinder Kaur woke up and raised the alarm.
Women’s Issues Redressal Day: DM lends ear to harried women citizens
The district administration observed 'women's issues redressal day' on Friday. “I never thought that I would get possession of my house under Shehri Gareeb Awas Yojna so easily. I have been trying for it for the last 10 months. Thanks to the DM who made it possible,” said Phoolmati Sonkar, one of the women whose issue was dealt with on the day. DM Abhishek Prakash said that on the day around 66 complaints were received.
Sacked Punjab health minister Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody
Mohali: A Mohali court on Friday sent sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody on graft charges. On May 25, Dr Singla, along with his OSD Pardeep Kumar, were arrested on corruption charges after chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him as he was accused of demanding a 1% commission in tenders and purchases by his department. Singla's OSD, too, has been remanded to judicial custody till June 10.
