Work on Delhi-Karnal RRTS to start soon: Manohar Lal Khattar

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said that the work on the much anticipated Delhi-Karnal corridor of Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) will begin soon as the finances are finalised and others are underway that may take another two months to complete. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor under phase 1 is currently operational, while work is also underway on the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar corridor.

The Delhi-Panipat-Karnal section of RRTS under Namo Bharat phase 1 will be developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

According to NCRTC, all the three corridors will converge at Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station in Delhi and commuters would be able to travel from one corridor to another without interchanging the rail, offering last mile connectivity, addressing the needs of all categories of travellers on the network.

The NCRTC said that the Namo Bharat network offers world class commuter transit services which is safe and reduces commuter journey times in the region with high speed (160 kmph) and high frequency ( trains every 15 mins to start with) operations, thus allowing covering distances of 100 kms in under 45 – 50 minutes.

The revised project, which was earlier planned only up to Panipat, now extends to Karnal following the intervention of former Haryana chief minister Khattar, now a union minister.

It is worth mentioning that the project gained momentum after Karnal’s inclusion in the National Capital Region (NCR) in June 2015.

Back in 2020, Khattar as CM announced plans to extend the RRTS to Karnal and it was only realised after Khattar took charge as minister of housing and urban affairs last year.

With the extension, the total length of the corridor rose from 103 km (Delhi to Panipat) to 136 km till Karnal.

The corridor, first in the north-west direction from Delhi, aims to connect the national capital with Sonepat, Gannaur, Samalkha, Panipat and Karnal of Haryana, where Namo Bharat would be the catalyst for growth and regional development with the presence of a large number of educational and hospitality institutions, Khattar said.

Speaking with Hindustan Times on the sidelines of an event last week in Panipat, Khattar said the DPR of the project was already prepared and is set to be presented before the department again, then with the finance and will undergo other technical formalities.

“I think this whole process will take another two months, after which the work is likely to begin,” Khattar said.

The corridor with now 21 stations from 17 earlier (excluding Sarai Kale Khan) will be a mix of elevated tracks and tunnels once complete. The 102.85 km long Delhi-Panipat section will be 91.37 km elevated and 11.48 underground, while the Panipat-Karnal extension (33.45 km) will be fully over the pillars.

The NCRTS has already listed Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Jharodha Kalan, Bhalswa Chowk, Alipur and Narela stations in Delhi, followed by Kundli, Bahalgarh, Murthal and Gannaur stations in Sonepat.

In Panipat, Samalkha, Panipat ISBT Sewah, Panipat are the proposed stations, Ganjbar-Badauli-Kohand that falls on Panipat-Karnal border. Finally in Karnal, Gharaunda, Karnal Sector 7 and Karnal ISBT were listed as the stations.

Meanwhile, four new stations -- KMP and Barhi in Sonepat, Panipat Sector 18 in Panipat and Karnal bypass in Karnal district have been added as future stations on the corridor, taking the total count to 21.

Khattar told HT that the development of stations have been decided on the assessments by the agencies involved.

“Stations are decided on demand, field surveys and interaction with stakeholders like commuters, contractors, local leadership and others to decide on the feasibility of the station. The RRTS station is decided within 6 to 8 kilometers unlike in metro, where a station is built within 1.5 to 2 kms,” the minister said.