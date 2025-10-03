Working unitedly will strengthen party: New Haryana Congress chief

Newly appointed Congress state president Rao Narender Singh on Thursday advised the Congress workers and leaders to follow discipline and work unitedly to strengthen the party. Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh felicitated by workers in Narnaul on Thursday (HT Photo)

While travelling from Delhi to Narnaul, Singh was warmly received at various places on the way. Interacting with media in Rewari, Rao said that the party leadership has appointed him as state chief after receiving feedback from party workers and leadership.

“There is no factionalism in the Congress and all leaders will put on a united show to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ahirwal region has always played a key role in the formation of every government in Haryana. The people of Haryana are upset over the rise of crime, unemployment, vote theft and other issues,” he added.

Reacting to former minister Captain Ajay Yadav’s advice to Congress high command of introspecting on its decision on new state president, Singh said that he (Yadav) might be upset as party high command took this decision suddenly but it was taken after a proper survey and feedback.

“Captain Sahab is a senior leader and he is an ex-army personnel too. His son is also holding the position of secretary in the Congress and we have no differences,” he added.

In Narnaul, the district administration has uprooted the tent pitched by Congress workers to welcome Rao Narender Singh on his arrival to home town. The district officials said that no prior permission was taken by the Congress workers to hold the gathering.