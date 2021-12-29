Wrong info on route permits:HC dismisses PCS officer’s plea against chargesheet

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has refused to quash a chargesheet issued to PCS officer Gurpreet Singh Thind by the government in September 2019 regarding allegations of wrong information on grant of route permits to a government lawyer in the high court.

The high court bench of justice MS Sindhu observed that it is nowhere alleged that the impugned chargesheet has been issued on account of any bad faith or ill-motive of the competent authority. Since the inquiry officer has already been appointed, it would not be appropriate for the court to conduct a roving inquiry and examine truthfulness of the allegations levelled against petitioner by way of judicial review, the bench added.

Thind, was secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Patiala in 2019. The allegations against Thind are that based on a note from him on January 25, 2019, the state’s counsel told the court that the secretary, transport authority, has no authority to frame a joint time-table of buses, whereas in December 2018, the state transport commissioner, asked the secretaries to frame/approve a joint a time-table.

It was also alleged that the reply in the high court was handed over without getting it vetted from the advocate general office. The government counsel made a statement before the court based on the reply in question, which resulted in the high court passing a stay order in the matter involving private transporters. This further resulted in undue benefit to the private transporters, as per the government.

Thind had told the court that the draft reply was prepared in view of urgency, but it was not filed. The reply also referred to December 2018 instructions. Thus, he cannot be held responsible for the stay order.

The government had informed the court that after consideration of his reply to the chargesheet, the inquiry officer was appointed on August 2021 and disciplinary proceedings were on. Thus, it is not appropriate for the court to interfere with the matter at this stage. The government also said that the adverse remarks recorded in the annual confidential report have been ordered to be treated as advisory.

Dismissing the plea, the court observed that normally a chargesheet is not to be quashed at the threshold. “It is the function of disciplinary authority to find out the correctness or truth of charges, thus to deal with the chargesheet on merits at such an early stage would be premature, unless the same has been issued by a person lacking competency or jurisdiction,” the court said, adding that fair treatment has been accorded to Thind and it cannot be said that respondents are bent upon to victimise him.