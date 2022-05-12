Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Yajvender Pal Verma appointed as Panjab University registrar
chandigarh news

Yajvender Pal Verma appointed as Panjab University registrar

Yajvender Pal Verma will replace Vikram Nayyar, who was officiating as Panjab University’s registrar since September 2020
Yajvender Pal Verma is a professor at Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 12, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Wednesday appointed Yajvender Pal Verma as the new registrar of the university.

“As per an order by the V-C, the charge of registrar, PU, be given to professor Yajvender Pal Verma of University Institute of Engineering and Technology with immediate effect, till further orders,” the official orders from the assistant registrar read.

Verma will replace Vikram Nayyar, who was officiating as the university’s registrar after Karamjeet Singh was appointed as the first vice-chancellor of the Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University by the Punjab governor in September 2020.

The decision was taken after Nayyar, who is also the PU finance and development officer (FDO), requested the V-C to relieve him of the additional charge of registrar.

In a letter to the V-C on Wednesday, Nayyar wrote, “I am requesting you to make an alternative arrangement for the office of registrar and relieve me of the additional charge immediately. The work profile of the office of FDO is itself very arduous and demanding, which requires undivided attention.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP