Yajvender Pal Verma appointed as Panjab University registrar

Panjab University vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Wednesday appointed Yajvender Pal Verma as the new registrar of the university.

“As per an order by the V-C, the charge of registrar, PU, be given to professor Yajvender Pal Verma of University Institute of Engineering and Technology with immediate effect, till further orders,” the official orders from the assistant registrar read.

Verma will replace Vikram Nayyar, who was officiating as the university’s registrar after Karamjeet Singh was appointed as the first vice-chancellor of the Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University by the Punjab governor in September 2020.

The decision was taken after Nayyar, who is also the PU finance and development officer (FDO), requested the V-C to relieve him of the additional charge of registrar.

In a letter to the V-C on Wednesday, Nayyar wrote, “I am requesting you to make an alternative arrangement for the office of registrar and relieve me of the additional charge immediately. The work profile of the office of FDO is itself very arduous and demanding, which requires undivided attention.”