Yajvender Pal Verma appointed as Panjab University registrar
Panjab University vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Wednesday appointed Yajvender Pal Verma as the new registrar of the university.
“As per an order by the V-C, the charge of registrar, PU, be given to professor Yajvender Pal Verma of University Institute of Engineering and Technology with immediate effect, till further orders,” the official orders from the assistant registrar read.
Verma will replace Vikram Nayyar, who was officiating as the university’s registrar after Karamjeet Singh was appointed as the first vice-chancellor of the Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University by the Punjab governor in September 2020.
The decision was taken after Nayyar, who is also the PU finance and development officer (FDO), requested the V-C to relieve him of the additional charge of registrar.
In a letter to the V-C on Wednesday, Nayyar wrote, “I am requesting you to make an alternative arrangement for the office of registrar and relieve me of the additional charge immediately. The work profile of the office of FDO is itself very arduous and demanding, which requires undivided attention.”
-
Bihar man held for sacrilege attempt at Ambala gurdwara
Police have arrested a Bihar native for attempting sacrilege at Defence Colony Gurdwara in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. Inspector Ajit Kumar of Panjokhra police station said, “a member of the gurdwara management, Daler Singh, handed over the man to the police, alleging sacrilege. A case under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.”
-
Panchkula businessman left disabled by accident gets ₹56-lakh relief
A 33-year-old city-based businessman, who was left paralysed by a road accident in 2018, has been awarded a compensation of ₹56.42 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh. The petitioner, Nikhil Khurana, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, was left disabled after a car, driven by Ambrish Tyagi from Zirakpur, hit his vehicle at the Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh in June 2018.
-
Two senior citizens killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
Speeding vehicles claimed the lives of two senior citizens in two separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali on Tuesday. An 80-year-old man was killed after a car hit The deceased, Jai Parkash while he was waiting for a bus at the bus stop in Lalru Mandi around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Investigating officer Nibhay Singh said Parkash, along with his son Anil Kumar, was waiting for a bus to go to Dera Bassi to meet some relatives.
-
Chandigarh admn all set to bulldoze Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15
Moving closer to meeting its target of making the city slum-free by May end, the UT administration will demolish Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15. Through its second major demolition drive in a span of two weeks, the administration will raze the colony's illegal shanties, estimated to be about 2,500, and recover around 10 acres of government land. Adequate police force has also been readied for it.
-
DRI sleuths recover 6kg heroin from a house in Kaithal
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has recovered 6kg heroin during a surprise raid at a house in Kharkan village under Guhla police station in Kaithal district. The DRI sleuths also recovered ₹36 lakh cash from the same house. However, no arrest was made so far as the accused allegedly managed to flee. Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said it was a joint operation and the raid was conducted on intelligence of the DRI.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics