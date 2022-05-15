Yamunanagar: Four cops booked, suspended for graft, extortion

Four police personnel and a local were booked on Saturday on charges of bribery, extortion and wrongful confinement for allegedly threatening to implicate five men in a drug recovery case and extorting ₹8.35 lakh from them.

Superintendent of police (SP) Surender Pal Singh said four cops posted at Sadhaura police station - assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Daulat Ram and Rajesh Kumar and head constables (HC) Labh Singh and Jasjeet Singh - and a Shyampur village resident Krishan Kumar, have been named in the FIR registered under Sections 384, 342 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“DSP (Raduar) Rajat Gulia probed the matter and the case was registered at Sadhaura police station based on a source report submitted by him. Now, DSP (Bilaspur) Aashish Chaudhary will probe all the allegations and till then, the policemen will remain under suspension. Officials not work honestly will be dealt with accordingly,” the SP added.

According to the police, the suspended cops took ₹30,000 from one Raman, who runs an auto repair shop, in lieu of not implicating him in a drug case in April. His friend Sandeep complained to ADGP, Ambala range, Shrikant Jadhav and an enquiry was conducted by DSP Gulia.

“The drug case relates to the recovery of 98.33gm opium from one Gaurav on April 29. A case registered on complaint of ASI Rajesh the next day. ASI Daulat Ram was given the investigation. On April 30, the cops held Raman for allegedly having links with Gaurav and took him to the police station,” the FIR copy read.

On this, Gaurav’s family was informed and his brother Rajji along with Sandeep and Krishna reached the police station where Raman was threatened. However, Krishan negotiated with the cops, who asked for ₹40,000 and a deal was fixed at ₹30,000, the FIR further read.

Sandeep told the DSP that the amount was given to Krishan, who handed it over to the cops and Raman was freed.

“The next morning, I found a police vehicle outside Rajan’s place and got to know that they extorted ₹80,000 from him two days later. I also got to know that the policemen have taken ₹25,000 from Babbal, ₹2 lakh from Shanty and ₹5 lakh from Vikram Bhogpur in a similar manner,” he added.