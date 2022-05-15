Yamunanagar: Four cops booked, suspended for graft, extortion
Four police personnel and a local were booked on Saturday on charges of bribery, extortion and wrongful confinement for allegedly threatening to implicate five men in a drug recovery case and extorting ₹8.35 lakh from them.
Superintendent of police (SP) Surender Pal Singh said four cops posted at Sadhaura police station - assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Daulat Ram and Rajesh Kumar and head constables (HC) Labh Singh and Jasjeet Singh - and a Shyampur village resident Krishan Kumar, have been named in the FIR registered under Sections 384, 342 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
“DSP (Raduar) Rajat Gulia probed the matter and the case was registered at Sadhaura police station based on a source report submitted by him. Now, DSP (Bilaspur) Aashish Chaudhary will probe all the allegations and till then, the policemen will remain under suspension. Officials not work honestly will be dealt with accordingly,” the SP added.
According to the police, the suspended cops took ₹30,000 from one Raman, who runs an auto repair shop, in lieu of not implicating him in a drug case in April. His friend Sandeep complained to ADGP, Ambala range, Shrikant Jadhav and an enquiry was conducted by DSP Gulia.
“The drug case relates to the recovery of 98.33gm opium from one Gaurav on April 29. A case registered on complaint of ASI Rajesh the next day. ASI Daulat Ram was given the investigation. On April 30, the cops held Raman for allegedly having links with Gaurav and took him to the police station,” the FIR copy read.
On this, Gaurav’s family was informed and his brother Rajji along with Sandeep and Krishna reached the police station where Raman was threatened. However, Krishan negotiated with the cops, who asked for ₹40,000 and a deal was fixed at ₹30,000, the FIR further read.
Sandeep told the DSP that the amount was given to Krishan, who handed it over to the cops and Raman was freed.
“The next morning, I found a police vehicle outside Rajan’s place and got to know that they extorted ₹80,000 from him two days later. I also got to know that the policemen have taken ₹25,000 from Babbal, ₹2 lakh from Shanty and ₹5 lakh from Vikram Bhogpur in a similar manner,” he added.
-
Khattar to inaugurate projects worth ₹45 cr in Yamunanagar today
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate seven development projects worth ₹45 crore at a Haryana Pragati rally at Jagadhri grain market in Yamunanagar on Sunday. “The chief minister will also lay the foundation stone of a project worth ₹288 crore,” Haryana education minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal said at a press conference on Saturday. Pal added that the construction of Guru Teg Bahadur Medical College will also commence soon.
-
Farmers fill pits dug for high-tension electric towers in Karnal village
Thousands of farmers on Saturday filled the pits that were earlier dug up for erection of high-tension electric towers in Bandrala village of Karnal district. They accused the Haryana government of not announcing compensation for the land being taken for the pylons. Heavy police deployment was made following the call of protest and a mahapanchayat at Assandh's gurdwara. But police failed to stop the protesters as the strength of farmers outnumbered them.
-
Chandigarh | 32-year-old jailed for seven years for possessing 50 gm heroin
A 32-year-old man, who was caught with 50 gm heroin in Chandigarh in 2020, has been awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court. The court of additional and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Narinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh. According to the prosecution, while patrolling in Sector 20 on June 12, 2020, police stopped Kumar on the basis of suspicion.
-
Congress, AAP slam Haryana govt for granting relaxation to defaulting miners
The Opposition in Haryana on Saturday slammed the BJP-JJP government for allowing defaulting mineral-concession holders (mining contractors) to resume mining operations by granting relaxations for the payment of outstanding amount. Miners owe ₹553 crore to the state government and have failed to clear the dues despite the introduction of a one-time settlement scheme, 'Vivadon Ka Samadhan'.
-
Chandigarh administration serves demolition notices on two more colonies
The Chandigarh administration on Saturday put up demolition notices in two more colonies in Chandigarh – Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 and Kabadi Colony in Maloya. The notices were issued even as the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday restrained UT from carrying out the demolition drive at Janta Colony, Sector 25, on Sunday. The residents/shopkeepers in the two illegal colonies have been asked to vacate the area within seven days.
