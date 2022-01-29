Yamunanagar: Sadhaura residents up in arms over poor facilities at CHC

The protest by residents against the unavailability of doctors at the Community Health Centre (CHC) on the premises of PWD Rest House in Yamunanagar's Sadhaura entered its third day on Friday.

The centre is the only healthcare facility in the block and residents are forced to travel for 30 kilometres to Yamunanagar for access to even basic facilities.

Sadhaura has a population of around 87,000 and the CHC has only a single doctor against seven sanctioned posts.

Two locals, Rajan Arora and Amit Setia, started an indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday and are demanding more doctors and better sanitation at the health centre.

Setia said that there is no private hospital nearby and the residents who can afford it have to travel to Yamunanagar for access to private or government hospitals.

“Recently, the hospital authorities could not even provide basic medicine like Crocin or the rabies vaccine. Not only this, there is no proper facility for first aid, ECG, ultrasound etc,” he said.

Another resident Sudhir Bhalla, said that at least 76 villages are dependent on the CHC, which is surrounded by wild growth and animals and the premises is waterlogged.

The residents, led by Arora, had also held a protest in 2017 for a day and lifted it after a couple of doctors joined the centre. However, the residents claimed that they left within a week and the irregularities continue since then.

As per the norms of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the doctor-population ratio should be 1:1,000.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya wasn’t available for comments. However, senior medical officer Dr Amrish Mangla, in-charge of the CHC, said that the hospital currently has 10 beds and the process to upgrade it is underway as per Ayushmann Bharat Scheme.

“Out of nine posts at CHC and PHC Rasulpur, six are vacant. Dr Dahiya met the protestors on Thursday and assured them that two doctors, who were sent on deputation to the city, will be sent back. Both joined today and more will join soon,” Dr Mangla said.