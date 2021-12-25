Yamunanagar siblings booked for cheating retired cop of 7 lakh

Naraingarh police have booked Yamunanagar-based siblings for allegedly duping a retired sub-inspector of ₹7 lakh on the pretext of securing a government job for his son-in-law.

The accused have been identified as Aarti Sindhu and her brother, Yogesh Sindhu.

The complainant, Ashok, told the police that he had met Aarti near the police headquarters in Panchkula two years ago and she promised to secure a government job for him.

“In February this year, I asked her to secure a job for my son-in-law, Vikas, as naib tehsildar. She promised to get it done by August this year for ₹35 lakh. Later, she and Yogesh took ₹8 lakh as advance,” he stated.

However, after the time period elapsed, the complainant asked for a refund in September and received ₹1 lakh. “When I asked for the remaining amount, she threatened to implicate me in a false case,” Ashok added.

A cheating case has been registered at Naraingarh Police Station.