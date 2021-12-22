Yamunanagar teacher dies a day after villagers tag him a drunkard

A day after a few residents of Silli Kalan village of Yamunanagar’s Radaur block protested against the headmaster of an elementary middle school, claiming him to be a drunkard, the teacher, Vikram Kumar, was reported dead on Tuesday.

In the medical examination conducted in the presence of police, no alcohol consumption was detected. His death was confirmed by block education officer (BEO) of Radaur, Dharmender Singh.

“We received a message from his father in the morning that he had died due to heart failure after reaching his home in Kurukshetra. We are yet to receive anything in writing from the family and will proceed based on the response,” Singh said.

The deceased’s family could not be reached for a comment.

On Monday, high drama erupted in the school after a group of villagers gathered and allegedly got involved into a scuffle with the teacher.

Later, police and education department officials reached to calm the situation and Vikram was taken for medical test and further investigation, as demanded by the villagers.

Radaur police station in-charge, sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh said, “There was no alcohol consumption found in the medical reports received in the evening and he was let go. We have not received any intimation about his death so far.”

“An alumnus of the school had gone to Vikram seeking a certificate, on which the teacher had asked him to come after a few days as it will take some time to find it in the old records. Following this, some villagers gathered and the teacher was tortured. He must have taken the insult to heart,” a villager said, not wishing to be named.

District elementary education officer Ramdiya Gagat said he will gather information on the incident.